Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,254 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,682 in the last 365 days.

IAC County Officials InstituteMay02

StartMay 2, 2023 MTAll day eventEndMay 25, 2023 MTAll day event

The County Officials Institute (COI) is a training program designed to provide the skills and knowledge to be an effective leader in county government. County elected officials and county staff are welcome to participate in the program.

The event takes place from May 2 – May 25.

Learn more.

You just read:

IAC County Officials InstituteMay02

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more