Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - April 20, 2023
Top videos include Boston Dynamics' Spot hard at work inspecting some of the 35,000 civil works components in Paris. With thousands of civil works to inspect each year, the RATP Group has turned to mobile robotics to inspect hard-to-reach and hazardous areas in order to keep employees out of harm’s way.
The second video gives us a recent flyover of the construction progress on the Canadian side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, a once-in-a-generation undertaking that provides jobs and opportunities for growth to the Windsor-Detroit region.
Content shares from members this week include:
• Magic Lite Ltd - Magic Lite releases its new 5CCT LED Task Bar
• IAPMO - Vancouver contractors and builders can now use IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator for potable water systems
• Kee Safety Canada - 5 Tips for Rooftop Fall Protection
• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Tech Challenges in 2023 and How TrueLook Can Help
• Boris & Associates Inc - Boris & Associates expands construction tech consulting business with new Miami location
• Marswell Metal Industries - MarShield’s Guide to Lead Lined Cabinets
• T. Harris Environmental Management - Environmental Due Diligence – Why Bother?
• Nesbitt Training - Success Leaves Clues
• OnTraccr Technologies - Silent but Essential: The Vital Role of Sound in Construction
• RONA once again recognized for its leadership in sustainable development
• RAIC | IRAC - The RAIC Announces the Recipients of Annual Awards for 2023
• tcgpr - Overbidding on GTA Homes Rises Sharply. Again.
• IAPMO hires Cambria McLeod as VP Industry Relations and Business Development
