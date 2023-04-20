IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Highlights from the Round Up News Magazine - April 20, 2023

Round Up News Magazine

Round Up News Magazine

The latest news and trends for the construction, building and design community

SUNDRE, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Construction Links Network is a unique news platform where members "Get More Eyes" on their digital content and increasing their SEO.

The network includes thousands of Canadian construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

Members use this platform to share and onboard their digital content on the Internet, through social media and our popular Round Up News Magazine. Ideal for product / service releases, company announcements, blogs, podcasts, webinars, case studies, videos and more.

Top videos include Boston Dynamics' Spot hard at work inspecting some of the 35,000 civil works components in Paris. With thousands of civil works to inspect each year, the RATP Group has turned to mobile robotics to inspect hard-to-reach and hazardous areas in order to keep employees out of harm’s way.

The second video gives us a recent flyover of the construction progress on the Canadian side of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project, a once-in-a-generation undertaking that provides jobs and opportunities for growth to the Windsor-Detroit region.

Content shares from members this week include:

• Magic Lite Ltd - Magic Lite releases its new 5CCT LED Task Bar

• IAPMO - Vancouver contractors and builders can now use IAPMO’s Water Demand Calculator for potable water systems

• Kee Safety Canada - 5 Tips for Rooftop Fall Protection

• TrueLook Construction Cameras - Tech Challenges in 2023 and How TrueLook Can Help

• Boris & Associates Inc - Boris & Associates expands construction tech consulting business with new Miami location

• Marswell Metal Industries - MarShield’s Guide to Lead Lined Cabinets

• T. Harris Environmental Management - Environmental Due Diligence – Why Bother?

• Nesbitt Training - Success Leaves Clues

• OnTraccr Technologies - Silent but Essential: The Vital Role of Sound in Construction

• RONA once again recognized for its leadership in sustainable development

• RAIC | IRAC - The RAIC Announces the Recipients of Annual Awards for 2023

• tcgpr - Overbidding on GTA Homes Rises Sharply. Again.

IAPMO hires Cambria McLeod as VP Industry Relations and Business Development

We invite companies and organizations that regularly create blogs, podcasts, webinars and videos to learn how to “get more eyes” on digital content. Book a demo with publisher Arnie Gess and get a free content share.

Join your peers by subscribing to the popular Round Up News Magazine delivered to your in-box every Thursday morning.

About

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform specifically for the construction, building and design community. Arnie Gess, publisher, and president operates his business in Sundre, Alberta, Canada overlooking the beautiful Rocky Mountains.

Arnie Gess
Construction Links Network
+1 403-589-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

About

Established in 2003, Construction Links Network is a peer-to-peer content sharing platform for the construction, building and design community. Our network includes thousands of construction managers, contractors, developers, building managers, property managers, architects, designers, engineers, government officials and more.

www.ConstructionLinks.ca

