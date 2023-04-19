Lane Closure I89 North Bound

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Saint Albans Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Interstate I89 north bound between mile marker 118 and 120 will be down to one lane due to a tractor trailer crash.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

