Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,265 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,544 in the last 365 days.

Gainesboro Man Indicted on Arson Charge

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire in Jackson County has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man.

In August 2022, TBI agents joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated the fire was incendiary. The investigation further identified Jeffrey Wilmoth as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On April 17th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jeffrey Todd Wilmoth (DOB 10/20/1970) with one count of Arson. On Wednesday, Wilmoth was taken into custody. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Gainesboro Man Indicted on Arson Charge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more