LADO International Institute Tysons Corner

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA , UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lado International Institute Tyson Corner and DC Field Trip a Success
Lado International Institute Tyson Corner is proud to announce the success of its recent field trip to Washington DC. Led by new CEO Claudio Herrera Krell, the trip was part of the Institute's reorganization and focus on providing students with a unique learning experience.
The field trip was a great success, with students getting to experience the American lifestyle and explore the nation's capital. The students were able to visit iconic landmarks such as the White House, the Lincoln Memorial, and the Washington Monument.
The Institute is committed to providing students with a unique and enriching learning experience. With the success of this field trip, the Institute is looking forward to providing more exciting opportunities for its students in the future.
For more information about Lado International Institute Tyson Corner, please visit their website at https://lado.edu/2019/
