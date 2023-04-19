2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Seasons of Life by Connie L. Harris

Author Connie L. Harris Shares Her Journey As She Let The Lord Guide Her Way Out of Darkness

But you can rise above the obstacles and soar high above the circumstances, as you seek to find your destiny in Jesus Christ our Lord.” — Connie L. Harris

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hundreds of problems may be thrown at us as we navigate through life and seek for growth. Despite this, no problem is bigger than the grace and love of the Lord to mankind. Surrender your worries to Him and let Him guide your way out of the darkness.

Together with Authors Press, Connie L. Harris will exhibit two of her books in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for exhibit at the University of Southern California Campus this April 22 and 23, 2023.

The Seasons of Life, one of her two books to be showcased at the festival, recounts her life story. Unlike other young girls, Connie lived a far different life; at an early age, she dealt with abuse and desolating challenges. Notwithstanding those challenges, Connie found her way to Jesus and surrendered her pain to Him. She then let His grace guide her melancholic life to cope with all her worries and pain.

Now, Connie is a living proof of Jesus’ love to mankind so she devotes her life to serving the Lord and inspiring others with the same worries and challenges as hers. Connie L. Harris is a skilled author who resides in Ward, Arkansas. She has four children and is happily married to her husband, Ron.

Read more of Connie L. Harris’ The Seasons of Life, copies of the book are available on Amazon and other online booksellers.

The Seasons of Life

Written by Connie L. Harris

