IDEA Lab® Kids Is a Growing Franchise Based On a Strong Business Model

Hands-on learning is best!

The STEM + Arts education-based franchise gives franchisees the chance to tap into the booming supplemental education industry.

HOUSTON, TX, US, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 10 million students participating in after-school programs annually, IDEA Lab® Kids, the award-winning STEAM-focused enrichment franchise, offers franchisees the opportunity to meet this growing demand through unique programming options and multiple streams of revenue.

“What is special about IDEA Lab Kids is the fact that it is the one-stop-shop for that parent with two or more children with different interests, whether it is coding or cooking or the arts” said Devina Bhojwani, President of IDEA Lab Kids. “It is all available for them and everything is so hands-on. Our goal is to expose students and kids as early as preschool and kindergarten to project-based STEAM learning so that they're ready for the jobs of the future. Quite a bit of what we offer is aligned with teaching standards and Next Generation Science Standards as well. ”

With children across the country struggling to keep up academically due to the challenges of remote learning during Covid, IDEA Lab Kids can help fill gaps and provide major educational opportunities, while inspiring students to want to learn more. The franchise creates spaces where children of different ages and interests from one family can learn and explore across the STEAM spectrum—science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics—all at once and in one place, providing a fun environment and an easy solution for busy parents.

Multiple Revenue Streams in One

IDEA Lab Kids franchisees have the chance to invest in a model that is scalable with different sources of revenue all in one brand. During the school year, IDEA Lab Kids activities and lessons are designed to enhance students’ learning outside of the classroom with a fun and engaging curriculum. Programs span the range of learning from science, cooking, technology, engineering, arts and music.

At the franchise locations there are four options for students:

1. After School program (with transport): Full enrichment program with transportation from nearby schools to an IDEA Lab Campus for homework assistance,

classes and more.

2. Home School programs: Parents can bring their children during school hours to enroll in one or more classes per week for a semester.

3. Individual classes: Participants can enroll in one or more classes per week for a semester.

4. STEAM membership: This month-to-month membership plan includes access to any of the hands-on workshops being offered, subject to space availability.

Meanwhile, the IDEA Lab On-the-GoSM program takes the same content offered at IDEA Lab Kids facilities to schools, libraries, daycares, community centers and more.

Another revenue stream franchisees can take advantage of are the IDEA Lab Kids Summer and Seasonal camps. Students can join weekly STEAM half day and full day summer camps or school break day camps. A diverse curriculum offers camps from coding to cooking and everything in between.

Birthday parties are another option that franchisees can implement on weekends. These allow families to select from over 40 themes for children ages 2-14.

Supplemental Education Is More Important Than Ever

As more families look for ways to accelerate their children’s learning post-COVID, the expansion of IDEA Lab Kids has proved to be an invaluable source of educational support to children without additional strain on the parents.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we have definitely seen the need for increased learning opportunities for students,” said Bhojwani. “This would be a great time for anyone who is considering opening an IDEA Lab Kids franchise, because there is a demand out there for enrichment and the types of classes that we provide. Students and families appreciate that intersection of subject matter that we provide through STEAM. We like to say that we are growing both leaders and innovators.”

Franchisees Receive the Tools They Need to Be Successful

With IDEA Lab Kids, it’s not just students and parents that benefit, but so do franchisees. Most recently, IDEA Lab Kids franchisees have access to a proprietary edtech platform called STEAM On Demand® which provides interactive video based content that they can use at their locations or on-the-go to teach hands-on STEAM lessons.

“Where this helps is that franchisees can empower their staff to teach higher level content as they can follow along with students as they learn from on-screen instructors enthusiastically sharing concepts and project-based learning,” noted Bhojwani.

Through another platform called STEAM DepotSM, franchisees can find the digital curation of all IDEA Lab Kids curriculum. There is no need for staff to print anything, while franchisees have everything in one place.

Franchisees can also expect plenty of operational and marketing support from IDEA Lab Kids Corporate or Franchisor. IDEA Lab Kids Corporate provides resources and content that franchisees can use to market and position their brand on places like social media or their website.

Looking ahead, IDEA Lab Kids is excited to continue growing with new and existing franchisees. For example, Adam Gockley, the brand’s first-ever franchisee, is set to open another location after achieving “Austin’s Best After School Program” and seeing continuing overflow enrollment even during COVID.

The franchise fee of $35,500 provides an assigned territory for establishing a location and for offering IDEA Lab On-the-GoSM. The startup costs for an IDEA Lab Kids franchise can range from $163,000 to $465,500. To learn more about franchising with IDEA Lab Kids, visit https://www.franchise.idealabkids.com.

ABOUT IDEA LAB KIDS:

IDEA Lab® Kids was founded as a way for kids to explore their love of science, technology, engineering, art, and math subjects. The award-winning Houston-based education franchise offers after-school classes, camps, birthday parties, open labs, and much more to children. The brand has positioned itself to be a leader in the growing STEAM education space with franchises in the U.S., Canada, and internationally. IDEA Lab Kids franchises are only offered or sold in states where they are registered or compliant with applicable franchise laws.