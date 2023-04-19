2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents From Lawyer to Warrior by Chris Pavlak

An Enthralling Autobiography of Delayed Success Will Inspire Festival-goers at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Failures are the pillar of success that hone an individual’s experience and skills to prepare them in an arduous journey. So as to achieve success, failures are necessary; thus, every successful person has experienced failure. Failure is a delayed success, and not the end of your journey to achieve success.

“I had been fortunate enough to seize an opportunity...to explore the unknown. To be denied this experience or to somehow have it stripped away would have left me with one looming question: what might have been?”

— Chris Pavlak

Chris Pavlak is beyond excited to share his life and be an inspiration to those who are losing hope in finding their success. Pavlak’s enthralling memoir, From Lawyer to Warrior, is one of the works to be showcased by Authors Press in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23, 2023.

Chris Pavlak joined the US Marines after he failed the bar exam. He then became a ground intelligence officer. Chris has played a huge part in the Marine Corps — in his service, he has led the marine rifle and scout sniper platoons, became a planner for Marine Corps service- level exercises, and served as the Afghan security forces advisor.

In his memoir, From Lawyer to Warrior, Chris Pavlak narrates his experience as he takes on the journey of becoming a lawyer. With overflowing determination and optimism, he took the bar exam but failed twice. He may have felt like a failure and lost hope but Chris Pavlak did not give up. He courageously took a different route and became part of the US Marines. Then and there, he found his purpose that he yearns to achieve.

From Lawyer to Warrior: Failing the Bar, Becoming a Marine, and Finding Meaning

Written by Chris Pavlak

