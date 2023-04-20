LoxxieHair.com Announces a New Wholesale Portal for High Volume Partners and Independent Stylists

There are 984,521 hair salons in the US. Loxxie Hair serves these professionals with promotional offers that help them grow and better serve their clients.
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LoxxieHair.com announces the launch of its wholesale portal. The platform will be made available to high-volume professional partners to assist them in managing their bottom line, while still providing great value to their clients. The Loxxie wholesale portal is being offered to all of the current national distributors of Loxxie Hair, as long as they meet the minimum requirements.
Kellie Barland, President of Loxxie Hair U.S., stated: “Our production teams are working long hours to create a sufficient inventory to satisfy the increased demand for our premium hair extensions across all of our distribution channels.” Barland further added, “This unique platform offers product discounts, flash sales, early access to promotions, and partnership status with Loxxie Hair.”
Loxxie Hair again leads the industry with innovation with their exclusive line of hair extension products and now assisting every stylist regardless of where they are physically located to be part of the most dynamic community of professionals in the beauty industry. Jessica Pollitz, the Utah General Manager and Education Coordinator stated, “We love our own stylists and the thousands that buy our products for themselves and clients. Our hope with this portal is to provide significant discounts that can be passed along to build customer loyalty while still earning a good living in this profession we all love so much.”
The Loxxie Hair e-commerce platform continues to be a leader in the industry with simple search functions, sorting ability, weekly and monthly promotions, one of the largest inventories of hair extensions and related products in the industry, and a staff that is creative and very engaged on social media. Clients often get involved in the fun of creating new videos and fun TikTok posts.
About Loxxie Hair
Loxxie Hair has been serving our local market, Salt Lake City, Cottonwood Heights, and Holladay, Utah, while at the same time servicing our national clients
as we have for years. Loxxie Hair offers the best quality of virgin, cuticle-intact Remy hair on the market. Hair has the ability to change a person’s life, and we
strive to be there for our clients on their unique hair journey.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.