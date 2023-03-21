Premier Medical Laboratories Sponsors Greenville Triumph & Liberty Soccer Clubs
Premier Medical Laboratories Continues to Support Local Sports Teams in Greenville, SC.GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), an operating division of Diversified Medical Healthcare is pleased to announce its continued support of the Greenville Triumph and Greenville Liberty Soccer Clubs as a proud sponsor of the 2023 Season for the third year in a row. The Greenville Triumph celebrates its 5th season next Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Paladin Stadium in Greenville, SC.
The official testing partner of the Greenville Triumph and the Greenville Liberty Soccer Clubs, PMLS offers thousands of medical diagnostics tests to support overall health and wellness. “All PMLS tests are highly advanced and designed to empower healthcare providers with timely information they need to formulate optimal treatment plans to improve their patients’ lives” stated, Kevin Murdock the CEO of Diversified Medical Health.
Members of the PMLS team will be on-site at the Season Opening & Birthday Celebration in support of the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club and will be giving out small gifts to fans as a continued thank you for the support of the community of both PMLS and the Greenville Triumph Soccer Club.
What: Greenville Triumph Season Opening
When: March 25, 2023, 7:00 pm
Where: Paladin Stadium, 3300 Poinsett Hwy, Greenville, SC
About Premier Medical Laboratory Services
Premier Medical Laboratory Services is an operating division of Diversified Medical Healthcare (DMH), based in Greenville, SC. With testing labs located in Utah, Texas, North Carolina & South Carolina, DMH operates one of the top network of testing labs in the country with advanced diagnostic equipment and capabilities that include Advanced Medical Diagnostics, Medical Data Management, and Medical Supply Distribution.
Maggie LiPuma
Diversified Medical Healthcare
+1 864-679-2929 ext. 248
mlipuma@divmedinc.com
