Large Sports and Nature Art Exhibit by Nationally Acclaimed Aritist James Fiorentino Launches in Central Jersey May 5

James Fiorentino with some of the artwork he's painted over the years Watercolor Artist James Fiorentino

"An Elite View," a collection of famous athlete portraits and masterful nature paintings in watercolor by James Fiorentino. Artist reception Friday May 5, 6-9pm

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Studio 7 Fine Art Gallery in Bernardsville, New Jersey will unveil it's newest exhibit, "An Elite View," a collection of famous athlete portraits along with masterful nature paintings, in watercolor, by nationally acclaimed watercolor artist James Fiorentino.

The show, which runs through July 8, will feature Fiorentino’s new ELITE original artwork and some of a project he named “There Is Only One — The Most Iconic Trading Cards of All Time," and will also inlcude a selection of Fiorentino’s nature and wildlife paintings that have come back from museum shows over the past year.

Special VIP guests, including former athletes, will be on hand for the opening, which will include giveaways, food and drink.

After its run in Bernardsville, the show will proceed to the Mayo Center for the Performing Arts in Morristown and stay there through Aug. 22.

James created the Fiorentino Elite collection to recognize the greatest athletes in the world through a series of 22″ x 30″ original watercolor paintings. Each painting is signed by both James and the athlete. James has committed to never producing the same image of an athlete more than once in the Elite collection. His goal is to create exclusivity so that his collectors will know that they have purchased a truly one-of-a- kind painting. Each painting will be marked as a 1 of 1 which only adds to the unique- ness of this collection.

According to James, ”It has been an honor for me to paint these tremendous athletes and have them personally sign my artwork. I hope my collectors enjoy these Elite paintings as much as I did painting them. These are one-of-a- kind sports masterpieces that capture the spirit of some of the greatest athletes and champions of all time.”

James Fiorentino (b. 1977) is an American artist who currently resides in Hunterdon County , New Jersey. A master in watercolor his works of art have been internationally recognize which began at an early age.

At the age of fifteen, Fiorentino became the youngest artist ever to be featured in the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum for his likeness of Reggie Jackson. In 1998, James became the youngest artist to be inducted into the prestigious New York Society of Illustrators, along with such artists as Norman Rockwell and Andrew Wyeth. James is also a member of the Salmagundi Club in NYC.

A graduate of Drew University, where he was the starting shortstop for all four years of his college career, Fiorentino has painted for and many legends of the past and stars of today, including Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio, Cal Ripken Jr. , Arnold Palmer, Muhammad Ali, Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera and Tiger Woods. He has painted and illustrated some of the most recognized faces in the world using his self-taught water- color expression from Presidents, Nobel Peace Prize Winners, CEO’s and political icons.

Fiorentino's works, including landscapes, portraits, seascapes, still lifes and animals have been showcased in museums, galleries, and private collections across the globe. His story has been told on national television and in the pages of magazines, books and newspapers James’ work has won numerous awards and can be seen nationally in books and magazines and on trading cards. James work has been featured in national products including trading cards for Topps, Upper Deck and Kelloggs. James’ work and story has been carried on international and national television shows, and in magazines and newspapers. James is a member of the New Jersey Watercolor Society, Garden State Water Color Society, American Watercolor Society, National Watercolor Society, Society of Animal Artists and Artists For Conservation. James is also a trustee of the Raptor Trust of NJ and D & R Greenway Land Trust.



Fiorentino's upcoming show will begin with an Artist’s Reception from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023 at Studio 7 Fine Art Studio, located at 5 Morristown Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924 (Tel. 908-963-0365, www.studio7artgallery.com).

The Elite Collection can be previewed in Fiorentino's online Elite Virtual Gallery

