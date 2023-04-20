Table X Launches Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE Division

Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE Partners with Agency 8 Real Estate Group
CENTURY CITY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Table X, the lifestyle entertainment global product brand, is proud to announce the launch of the Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE division, which will feature a select collection of professional real estate and financial lifestyle concierge services ranging from real estate agents, real estate attorneys, title and escrow companies, property management companies, and staging designers, to general contractors, builders, banks, mortgage lenders, and investment advisors.
“We are very excited to introduce our Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE division, and to welcome our founding partner, Agency 8 Real Estate Group,” stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO of Table X, Inc.
Agency 8 Real Estate Group was founded by veteran real estate agent and broker, Abraham Prattella, who has more than 20 years of experience in the real estate and financial investment business sectors.
The Table X BRAND (www.TableX.TV) includes nine (9) independent operating divisions: Table X TELEVISION, Table X PODCAST, Table X MUSIC, Table X BISTRO & BAR, Table X GOURMET SHOP, Table X WINE CELLAR, Table X TRAVEL & LIFESTYLE, Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE, and Table X HOME & TECHNOLOGY.
Table X will launch all nine (9) of the Table X BRAND operating divisions strategically throughout the remaining 2023 seasons; spring, summer, fall, and beyond.
Table X is currently accepting inquiries from qualified parties interested in building and growing their business in association with the Table X BRAND as strategic business partners, advertisers, and sponsors. Interested parties should contact Partner Relations (Partners@TableX.TV) for additional information and details.
Table X, in association with Table X WINE CELLAR and Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE, will host an evening of enchantment and champagne on Saturday — August 26, 2023 at La Boheme restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
This private special event will benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and will celebrate the collaboration of Dom Pérignon and Lady Gaga and their shared pursuit of creative excellence through hard, dedicated and inspired work, all leading attributes of the Table X BRAND. Dom Pérignon is an LVMH owned company.
For more information about this, and other exceptional Table X private special events, interested parties should contact Table X VIP Guest Registration (https://tablex.tv/vip-guest-registration/) on the Table X website, and request a VIP Invitation.
