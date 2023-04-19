2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The No Money Down System Investor by Reinair White

Author Reinair White Guides Readers To Achieve Financial Stability Through Investing In His Powerful Book “The No Money Down System Investor”

You are not the only one who settled. Nine out of ten people settle. You have to be the one that doesn’t settle. Guess what? You have the opportunity to fix it now.” — Reinair White

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A 9-to-5 job cannot guarantee an individual’s financial independence and security. If you ask successful and established people on how they achieved their financial goals, most of them would advise you to get out of your 9-to-5 job and start investing.

Reinair White’s The No Money Down System Investor is one of Authors Press’ exhibit lineup for the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this upcoming April 22 and 23.

Growing up, Reinair White has experienced the cruel reality of being evicted in the houses that they have lived in. Then and there reality hit him, he realized that owning a real estate instead of renting is the best move to make. So without hesitation, he borrowed money to attend real estate seminars. Now, White made a significant leap and built his career in real estate — he has owned and managed over one thousand properties and sold and rehabbed over 150 properties. A graduate of Norfolk State University and well-known as Mr. Take Action, author Reinair White is proud to share his book to the public.

With an aim to help and guide individuals who are interested in earning money through investing, White wrote The No Money Down System Investor. In this book, White motivates the readers to step out of their comfort zone; he quoted, “Before you become successful, your comfort zone will be disrupted.”

Learn more of Reinair White’s strategic planning on investing with The No Money Down System Investor. Grab a copy of the book on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online bookstores.

