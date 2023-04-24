IFE Luxe Group Now Represents Italian Fine Jewelry Brand, CHIMENTO

IFE Lux Group is proud to announce that we are representing the Italian fine jewelry brand CHIMENTO in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Central America.
CHIMENTO was founded in 1964 by Adriano Chimento in a small goldsmith’s workshop in the renowned jewelry district of Vicenza. Since then, the family-owned company has grown to become a celebrated international brand known for its highly styled 18k gold and gem-set jewels.
Every CHIMENTO creation is characterized by an unmistakable balance between know-how, creativity, and innovation in a continuous stylistic evolution that is always in step with contemporary trends but never compromises on craftsmanship, materials quality, and the wearing versatility.
CHIMENTO’s jewels perfectly mix traditional craftsmanship, contemporary design, and 21st-century technology. Its creations are exquisitely Italian in taste and created for dynamic and demanding women who want their jewels to act as a precious complement to their style yet are practical, versatile, and perfect for everyday use. In addition, the fine jewelry brand vehemently adheres to the “Made-in-Italy” protocols, an industry standard recognized worldwide for exceptional quality.
The CHIMENTO family has taken up Adriano Chimento’s legacy, passing down its role as a promoter of Italian goldsmith mastery by reinterpreting its historical successes and presenting new lines of contemporary pieces.
Currently, CHIMENTO is available in selected independent jewelry retailers in the Americas with plans to expand in this important market exponentially.
Through our long-term relationships with prestigious retailers, we at IFE Lux Group will be working with the Chimento family to help this extraordinary jewelry brand expand throughout our Territory.
IFE Lux Group, based in Miami, FL., was founded by Anna Zordan and Dario Pastorelli in 2019. We are a leading US-based consulting and distribution platform for luxury and lifestyle brands. Our emphasis is on brands that reflect the culture of beauty and the excellence of the Made-in-Italy reputation. We are committed to the growth of our brand and retail partners as we advance Italy’s historical image of quality, innovation, and style.
The personalized support we offer our designer brands, combined with our long-term relationships with prestigious retailers throughout the U.S., Bermuda, Canada, Central America, and the Caribbean, makes IFE Lux Group the superior resource for establishing a significant presence in the Americas.
Our team is happy to provide samples and high-res product/on-model imagery or arrange personal contacts with the company’s top representatives. You can email us at info@ifeluxgroup.com. We look forward to working with you.
CHIMENTO goes back to its origins, the world of goldsmithing, making gold the key play of innovative and modern creations with a definite design representative of its unique and unmistakable style. Its faceted geometries and smooth sinuosity creates an endless sequence to create a game of a thousand reflections, worn in an alluring alternation of colors and textures in the three shades of gold: white, yellow, and pink. The combination of precious diamond elements creates sophisticated and elegant jewelry items in which gold and diamonds blend into a limitless variety of light and color.
CHIMENTO’S Iconic Collections include ARMILLAS. The design of the ARMILLAS has been reproposed in the attractive ACQUA version, with elements made of yellow, white, and pink gold and in diamond micro pave; the precious components alternate on delicate gold chains with a unique clasp allow you to adjust the length of the pendants and to connect the bracelet and necklace.
1990 saw the birth of STRETCH CLASSIC, a patented and technologically revolutionary collection that gives naturalness and softness to beautiful flexible, stretchy jewels that accommodate the wearer’s movements. The new STRETCH SPRING jewels are the powerful blend of the collection’s contemporary character. Clean lines and polished forms create comfortable, perfectly elastic, wearable items, even without closing solutions. The FOREVER collection of rings comes in multiple colors and styles, from gem-encrusted creations to customizable rings stacked in countless imaginative and original combinations. In addition, LINK SENSI radiates harmony and lightness using the popular 18k yellow gold chain, conferring a new femininity to the classic chain.
CONTACTS: Dario Pastorellli, President IFE LUX Group
Anna Zordan, CFO IFE LUX Group
info@ifeluxgroup.com
(786) 534-2676
Contact
Katia Graytok
Kaleidoscope Luxury PR & Communications
+1 732-208-8185
email us here