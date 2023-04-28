MCR Health Renames Manatee Pediatrics to Honor the Late Dr. George VanBuren
MCR Health is proud to announce the renaming of Manatee Pediatrics to Dr. George Van Buren Children and Family Healthcare Center.BRADENTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MCR Health is proud to announce the renaming of Manatee Pediatrics to Dr. George Van Buren Children and Family Healthcare Center in honor of the late Dr. George Van Buren, who served the Manatee County community for nearly 40 years.
Dr. Van Buren was a beloved pediatrician in the Manatee County area. His gentle bedside manner and caring attitude toward his patients are fondly remembered. He was dedicated to providing quality care to children and families in the area, and his legacy will continue on in the clinic.
Dr. Van Buren began his career as a Staff Pediatrician at MCR Health in July 1988. He advanced swiftly, becoming Medical Director/Pediatrician in 1989. In addition, he held the positions of Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs/Medical Director at MCR and Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Van Buren also served on the Manatee Memorial Hospital Board of Governors and as Chief of Staff at the hospital. He was the Chairman of the AllCare Options (ACO) Board of Directors. He was a member of the Bradenton Police Athletic League's Board of Directors as well as the Children's Services Advisory Board. Dr. Van Buren was a fixture at all MCR volunteer events, including Feed the Children, home makeovers, and MCRHS Foundation events. Year after year, he and his camera were a common sight at all MCR volunteer events. He was also seen attending (and photographing) his employees' and patients' athletic and academic events.
The renaming event will take place on
Saturday, May 6th, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Located at what is currently known as Manatee Pediatrics,
712 39th Street W, Bradenton, FL 34205
Parking will be available in the adjacent lots, but they may fill up quickly.
Carpooling is recommended.
Members of the local community, MCR Health patients and staff, and Dr. Van Buren's family and peers will be in attendance to celebrate his life and legacy.
Dr. Melvin Price, MCR Health’s new President & CEO, will deliver the commemorative address.
"We are honoring Dr. Van Buren by dedicating this site to his legacy." Dr. Price explains. "He was an exceptional humanitarian. He saw the good in everyone and in all situations," he continues. "You didn't have to be a patient of his for him to care." Dr. Price also stated about Dr. Van Buren. "If he wasn't doing rounds or attending meetings at MCR, he could be found at All Children's Hospital checking on patients. He always had time for his patients and could always be found cheering them on. He was a pillar of this community and the MCR organization."- Dr. Price
MCR Health is proud to honor the memory of Dr. Van Buren and is dedicated to continuing his legacy of providing quality care to the Manatee County community.
ABOUT MCR HEALTH:
MCR Health is a nonprofit healthcare organization committed to providing comprehensive and affordable healthcare to Manatee, Sarasota, DeSoto, and Hardee counties. We strive to provide compassionate and quality care to all of our patients and their families. For more information, please visit www.mcr.health.
