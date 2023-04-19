2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Earth Angel by Franky Gomez

Author Franky Gomez’s Epic Clash of Good and Evil That Holds the Fate of Humanity

Earth Angel is a fun, action-packed sci-fi series that pushes the imagination to discover the existence of angels and devils as you never thought before.” — Franky Gomez

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if you lived an ordinary life and then you discovered that you are more than what you think?

Lo and behold for an epic battle between angels and devils is about to sweep the world. Franky Gomez’s thrilling tale that encompasses the fight of humans and angels will make its way in the annual Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, together with Authors Press, this

April 22 and 23, 2023.

In an era where the evil force ardently desires to annihilate humanity, angels and humans work together to defeat evil. Franky Gomez’s sci-fi novel, Earth Angel, recounts the gripping adventure of Sherri. A young woman who discovers that she plays a much more important

role in an epic battle that would determine the fate of the Earth and humanity.

Follow Sherri as she conquers evil in a thrilling adventure with Franky Gomez’s Earth Angel. Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Earth Angel

Written by Franky Gomez

Kindle |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.