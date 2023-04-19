2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Cover-Up by LaErtes Muldrow

Author La Ertes Muldrow Opens A Futuristic World of Fantasy and Mystery at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

But Donovan has no idea that the unexpected deaths of his scientist parents have left an important project incomplete.” — LaErtes Muldrow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authors Press is proud to have author La Ertes Muldrow’s science fiction novel with a twist of fantasy and mystery as one of its exhibit lineup in the upcoming Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23, 2023.

Cover-Up follows the life of Donovan Mocion, an Olympic athlete known as the fastest man on the planet. Donovan’s parents are scientists who are the key proponents of an important project. But a devastating incident happened to their family — unfortunately, a tragic plane crash took the life of his parents while Donovan was the lone survivor of the incident. The incident left Donovan a paraplegic that shattered him to the core. With the help of a remarkable physical therapist, Donovan slowly recovered.

Unbeknownst Donovan’s knowledge, Francine Bovier is desperate to complete his parents’ projects. The ruthless CEO of Global Pharmaceuticals pressures two replacement scientists to finish the project of Donovan’s parents but they fail to do so. After his parents’ funeral, Donovan comes home and discovers that their house and home laboratory has been ransacked.

Then and there, Donovan goes to a secret location in their house to recover computer drives and artificial intelligence crystals which are the key in solving an experiment that has gone wrong. Now, Donovan must do everything he can to stop the life force that might sweep humanity’s existence.

Read more of La Ertes Muldrow’s Cover-Up and discover how Donovan orchestrates a plan to save humanity. Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Cover-Up

Written by La Ertes Muldrow

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.