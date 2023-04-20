Introducing the Stannah 260 Plus: A Robust Stairlift for Curved Staircases

The Stannah 260 Plus offers a wide range of features and a greater lifting capacity.
FRANKLIN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stannah Stairlifts, a leading stairlift manufacturer, is excited to announce the launch of the 260 Plus, a new option for the Siena Curved Stairlift range, designed to accommodate heavier loads and enhance accessibility and convenience for a wider range of users.
The Stannah 260 Plus has a weight capacity of 352 lbs (160 kg), making it an excellent choice for individuals seeking a robust stairlift to address their mobility needs. This increased weight capacity is a testament to Stannah's commitment to providing versatile and reliable stairlift options that cater to the diverse needs of its customers.
The 260 Plus boasts an array of features that set it apart from other stairlifts on the market:
- Upgraded motor and gearbox carriage: The 260 Plus is equipped with a more powerful motor and gearbox, ensuring smooth and reliable operation at its higher weight capacity.
- Heavy-duty batteries and charger: These components provide reliable power to the stairlift, ensuring consistent performance and a longer lifespan.
- Additional legs for increased stability: The 260 Plus comes with extra legs to accommodate the increased weight capacity, providing enhanced stability and safety for users.
- Compatibility with the wide-arm Siena chair: This option is exclusively available for the Siena stairlift model, offering users enhanced comfort and accessibility.
- Powered Swivel option: The 260 Plus can be ordered with a powered swivel, allowing for effortless seat rotation at the top of the stairs for added convenience and safety.
"Our 260 Plus option is a game-changer for those who need a bit of extra help on the stairs," said Wes Rockhold, Managing Director of Stannah North America. "We understand that everyone's needs are different, and that's why we're always looking for ways to innovate and improve our products. With this new option, we're proud to offer a solution that can accommodate a higher weight capacity without compromising on quality or safety."
The Stannah 260 Plus is available now for those who require a higher-weight capacity curved stairlift. With its sturdy construction, robust safety features, and compatibility with the Siena stairlift model, the 260 Plus is set to become a popular choice for individuals seeking a reliable and comfortable mobility solution.
About the Company: Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Joseph Stannah opened the business in 1867, and Stannah has since grown to become a world leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts provides quality stairlifts throughout the United States. They strive to maintain a company focused on improving the freedom, independence, and safety of their customers. They offer both indoor and outdoor stairlifts, as well as a variety of different models to suit any home. Their service technicians and customer service professionals work tirelessly to provide expert service as well as a variety of payment options to all of their customers.
