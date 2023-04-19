VinFast opens first store in Vancouver

HÀ NỘI - VinFast announced on Tuesday the official opening of its first store in Vancouver, British Columbia, marking its brand presence on the West Coast. This is the eighth VinFast Store in Canada, affirming the importance of one of VinFast’s key markets on a global scale.

VinFast Canada’s latest store opened in North Vancouver at the Park Royal Shopping Centre. The spacious in-store ambience blends modern style with design elements inspired by the beauty of Việt Nam's natural wonders. VinFast Park Royal is created with futuristic and minimalist design languages and advanced technology to convey the “Future of Mobility” theme.

Visitors to the new VinFast Store will be able to learn about VinFast electric vehicles, explore the interior and exterior details while experiencing advanced technologies and engaging with VinFast consultants. Initially, VinFast Park Royal will display two electric SUV models, the VF 8 and VF 9, and later, the VF 6 and VF 7.

VinFast will continue its store expansion, leveraging both corporate operations as well as distribution partners to quickly deliver VinFast products to Canadian customers. 781 VF 8 vehicles in a batch of 1,879 exported to North America officially left Việt Nam on April 16 and are planned to be delivered to Canadian customers from June. VNS