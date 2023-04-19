2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Spanish Teacher by Barbara de la Cuesta

Explore the Award-Winning Novel of Barbara de la Cuesta That Has Everything To Thrill The Readers

Half of the day, the children shall study their native language. It is a reasonable proposal. I am a reasonable man.” — An excerpt from Barbara de la Cuesta’s The Spanish Teacher

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For this year’s Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, slated for exhibit this April 22 and 23, 2023 — author Barbara de la Cuesta, together with Authors Press, is proud to present her compelling novel, The Spanish Teacher.

Barbara de la Cuesta has lived for a number of years in South America and has taught English literature and Spanish on the secondary and college levels. She holds a Master’s Degree in Creative Nonfiction from Lesley College in Massachusetts, 1989. Currently, she teaches English as a Second Language.

Through the years, Barbara de la Cuesta had built her name in the literary industry. She garnered different awards, one of which is the 2007 Gival Press Award for her first novel The Spanish Teacher. Don Berger, the judge of the Gival Press Novel Award shared, “Barbara de la Cuesta’s The Spanish Teacher has everything to thrill you—pace, a great balance of description, gesture and action, charmed, perfectly-tuned dialogue, and most notably, a character we follow as closely and sympathetically as if we were living right there inside the story with him...”

The novel follows the story of a young teacher on an abroad teaching stint in a US sponsored school in South America who falls in love with a leftist journalist who was reduced to teaching Spanish part time in a North American private school. Things took a turn for the worst when he lost his job after expanding his curriculum and covering his hero, Simon Bolivar. Weary and having enough of his poverty, he wrangles a gold mine out of a cousin and the two later go on an ill-fated adventure to exploit the mine. The both of them are not only profoundly changed by the experience, they also saw each other in a new light.

Learn more about Ordoñez's journey on Barbara de la Cuesta’s The Spanish Teacher on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

