GLOBAL DATA SYSTEMS EARNS CISCO CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE SPECIALIZATION

LAFAYETTE, LOUISIANA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Systems (GDS), a leading full-service managed service provider, is proud to announce that it has earned the Cisco Customer Experience Specialization. This designation recognizes Global Data Systems’ expertise in delivering superior customer experiences through its comprehensive service offerings.
The Cisco Customer Experience Specialization recognizes partners that have proven their ability to provide exceptional customer experience across the entire customer lifecycle. To achieve this specialization, Global Data Systems met rigorous training and certification requirements and demonstrated its ability to deliver a broad range of managed services. GDS also proved its proficiency in utilizing Cisco technologies and solutions to help customers achieve their business objectives.
"We are thrilled to have earned the Customer Experience Specialization," said Robert Guidry, CTO of Global Data Systems. "This designation underscores our commitment to providing exceptional service to our customers. By leveraging our deep technical expertise and strong partnerships with technology leaders like Cisco, we can help our customers maximize the value of their technology investments and achieve their business goals."
The Cisco Customer Experience Specialization enables GDS to provide its customers with access to Cisco's latest technologies and solutions. The company, also a Cisco Gold Provider, is well-positioned to help customers navigate the complexities of digital transformation, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. GDS’ certified professionals will work closely with customers to ensure that they have the tools and resources they need to succeed in a rapidly changing technology landscape.
With the Cisco Customer Experience Specialization, Global Data Systems is now better equipped to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that help customers achieve their desired outcomes. The company is committed to maintaining its high standards of service delivery and will continue to invest in its people, processes, and technology to remain at the forefront of the industry.
About Global Data Systems
Established in 1987, Global Data Systems, Inc. (GDS) is a leading full-service managed service provider of Security, Connectivity, Managed IT, Voice & Collaboration and Cloud services. We help organizations boost their bottom line and streamline operations through strategic application of world-class IT solutions. It is our passion for making IT simple that empowers our clients to reach their highest potential. With GDS as a partner, you can quit worrying about IT and focus on what matters most…your business. GDS is headquartered in Lafayette, LA with additional offices and sales and technical personnel in Baton Rouge, Lockport, and Houston, Texas.
