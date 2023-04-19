“CASH 4 LIFE” LIFETIME PRIZE WINNER IN MEMPHIS

Back

MEMPHIS – A Cash 4 Life player in Memphis matched five out of five numbers and the Cash Ball in last night’s drawing to win the top prize. A winning ticket matching all numbers was also sold in New Jersey, and the two winners will split the prize of $1,000 a day for life.

The lucky ticket purchased in Tennessee was sold at Gabe’s Market, 6882 Macon Road in Memphis. The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing, April 18, 2023, to claim the prize.

Cash 4 Life is a multi-jurisdictional, draw-style game with nine ways to win. If a player matches all five numbers and the Cash Ball, the player wins $1,000 a day for life. If there is more than one top prize winning ticket, the prize is pari-mutuel.

Drawings are held every night at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.