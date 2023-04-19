Submit Release
New policy on Approval and Execution of Contacts and Other Binding Documents

April 19, 2023

Effective February 20, 2023, the University placed into service a new policy on Approval and Execution of Contracts and Other Binding Documents. This policy identifies individuals authorized to sign contracts and other binding documents on behalf of the University of Rhode Island and the URI Board of Trustees and establishes rules regarding the approval of these contracts, with required approvals now needed for contracts over specified dollar amounts or in certain areas (e.g., IT contracts, research contracts, real estate, capital projects, and others).

Additional information on the review and approval process can be found in the Procedures to the new policy (at the same link above), as well as the Contract Review Protocol of the University’s Office of General Counsel.

All University Administrative Policies can be found at https://web.uri.edu/policies/

New policy on Approval and Execution of Contacts and Other Binding Documents

