2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Faith, Supernatural Beliefs and Our Symbolic Brain by Dr. Herman Kagan

Dr. Herman Kagan’s Eye-Opening Book Juxtaposes Beliefs and Superstitions at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

As a psychologist I realize that our brain can hold on to both fantasy and reality at the same time and that sometimes it’s hard to know which is which.” — Dr. Herman Kagan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Believing in supernatural beliefs may affect how a human perceives reality. Then, you may wonder why are supernatural beliefs still around? It’s because they help humans get through life by making them feel that they can rely on something that they believe. Authors Press is proud to introduce Dr. Herman Kagan’s informative work in the upcoming 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23.

The human brain is a complex organ, it takes an intensive research and study to understand the works of the human mind. Humans are blessed with a symbolic brain that allows humans to hold both true and false beliefs which have a notable impact on the holistic development of human beings.

The book gives out eye-opening and insightful information that can help readers think critically about reality. Dr. Kagan highlights ideas that help readers to understand reality. Moreover, Dr. Kagan provides information about religion and science and tries to associate the two ideas.

Dr. Herman Kagan is a licensed clinical psychologist in California and has served for over thirty years. He has one other book published entitled The Psychological Immune System: A New Look at Protection and Survival. His continued interest is what part of our behavior is innate, what is learned and what makes us so contradictory.

Read more of Faith, Supernatural Beliefs & Our Symbolic Brain on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other bookstores online.

Faith, Supernatural Beliefs and Our Symbolic Brain

Written by Dr. Herman Kagan

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.