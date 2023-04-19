2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion (7) Edition by Dr. Richard Vatz

Examine the Nature of Persuasion and its Impact with Dr. Richard Vatz’s The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books

Contrary to Pundit Bill O’Reilly and Others, There Isn’t any “No Spin Zone” for Anyone, Nor is There an Agenda Set by “Reality.” Persuaders Set Agendas and Create Spin.” — Dr. Richard E. Vatz

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Together with Authors Press, Dr. Richard E. Vatz’s informative and impactful book will make its way in the shelves of the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books slated for exhibit this April 22 and 23.

Dr. Richard E. Vatz shares his passion for persuasion and why he is drawn to the topic. In his book, The Only Authentic Book of Persuasion: The Agenda-Spin Method 7th Edition, Dr. Vatz examines persuasion as something that lies in the power of the persuader and not as a result of an unstoppable event. He then narrates his experiences and life events that helped him ignite the fire of his passion in persuasion.

Dr. Richard E. Vatz is a tenured full professor of Rhetoric and Communication at Towson University wherein he has served for almost 50 years. He has won different awards such as the 2002 Teacher of the Year Award, the 2004 Towson University’s President’s Award, and the 2009-2010 Towson Student Government Association Faculty Member of the Year Award.

