Horror Film ‘TRINKET BOX’ Seizes #1 Self-Distributed U.S. Theatrical Release of 2023

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Since opening in 45 theaters in 45 cities on March 31st, the new independent horror feature film TRINKET BOX has seized the top spot as the #1 self-distributed U.S. theatrical film release in 2023.
Filmmakers Acoryé White and Patrycja Kępa at US Premiere of new horror film TRINKET BOX on March 30, 2023
The chilling flick from filmmaker-actor Acoryé White and co-director and producer Patrycja Kępa, currently sits in the 28th position on the all-time record with the possibility of moving up as it heads into its 4th weekend in select theaters. (data source: TheNumbers.com)
TRINKET BOX follows newlywed interracial couple, Mike and Ava, who move to a new home set on starting new beginnings, but an historical evil, locked away for years, is about to break free and wreak havoc on their relationship and their lives.
This terrifying tale stars White, known for his acting roles in Netflix’s Juanita and Under the Stadium Lights, and Augie Duke (Mayans M.C., 6:45), along with appearances from seasoned actresses Sandra Ellis Lafferty (The Hunger Games, Lansky) and Cindy Hogan (American Underdog, Stranger Things).
The film opened in several prominent movie theater chains, including Regal Cinemas, Marcus Theatres, Premiere Cinemas, and Harkins Theatres, and spanning Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta, Birmingham, Miami Beach, and New York City among others. A streaming U.S. release and worldwide distribution slated for later this year.
TRINKET BOX marks the directorial feature debut for the filmmaking team White and Kepa, who shot it on location in Atlanta, and also co-wrote and produced the project under their Anchored Lens Productions banner. On board as executive producers are Tru'Kessa S. Scott, Nelson E. Barnes Jr., Beata and Ryszard Kępa, Kennan Walay, Charles Bridwell, Jillian Felton, Sydney Jordan, Levi Wenrich, Arthur Bruce Jr., and Joseph Winston.
Anchored Lens Productions pledges to donate 10% of its own profits from all their feature films to support their homeless foundation and worldwide outreach to under-resourced communities.
For Tickets / Locations / Official Trailer visit: TrinketBoxFilm.com
For more about the film visit: @trinketboxfilm on all social media platforms
TRINKET BOX - Full Synopsis:
TRINKET BOX begins with an unnerving crime scene cleanup before the story flashes back to the late 1930s, when Mary Ann, a young white girl, stumbles upon her eldest sister and black boyfriend in bed. As the boy attempts to escape, the girls’ father discovers the indiscretion, leading to a tragic altercation. In the aftermath, Mary Ann is lured to a wicked trinket box and unknowingly unleashes a historical darkness on the family and their land. The story returns to modern times as a young interracial couple, Mike and Ava, move into a new home filled with excitement for new beginnings. One morning, Ava is visited by Mrs. Davis, a seemingly nice elderly lady, who offers a welcome gift to the new neighbor -- a trinket box. With more frequent visits, Ava starts experiencing hallucinations, which Mike discredits, believing the old lady doesn’t approve of their relationship -- until it’s too late and evil is upon them.
About Acoryé White:
As an actor, Acoryé White has been blowing-up the screen. Most recently, he appeared alongside Brian Austin Green, Eve Mauro and Glenn Plummer in the thriller, Last the Night; and as the former ‘09 Abilene High School football player Herschel Sims, opposite Laurence Fishburne in the inspiring, Under the Stadium Lights. He starred opposite Glenn Plummer in the sci-fi mystery, One and the Same, and in the horror release, The Seventh Day, starring Guy Pearce. He first gained attention as the son of Alfre Woodard in the Netflix original, Juanita. As a creator, White is currently in pre-production on the action-thriller Bellmount, which he will direct and star in; and putting the finishing touches on a new television pilot sports drama, Kalu. Kalu, written by White, is inspired by true story and he plans to direct it this summer.
About Patrycja Kępa
Patrycja Kępa is an up-and-coming film director and writer. A Polish immigrant who grew up in Chicago, Kepa has a background in business consulting, with a passion for art and design. As a creator, Kepa is currently in pre-production on the action-thriller Bellmount as a producer and unit production manager. Kepa is also set to film her television pilot, American Dream, this summer. American Dream is a psychological drama inspired by true events, written by Kepa and will be directed by her in her solo debut as a director.
About Anchored Lens Productions
Anchored Lens Productions is a social impact production company dedicated to producing high-quality film and media content on smaller budgets, while leveraging the exposure of the film industry to help end homelessness not only through storytelling, but providing resources, support, and job training on our film sets and productions. For more information visit: anchoredlensproductions.com
