Industry’s First Ever Per-Treatment Insurance & B2B Credit Card Team Up To Offer Win/Win For Wellness Business Owners

CoverWell by InjectSure & Aesthetics Card Now Offering Spas Protection for Both Clients & Their Business While Generating Revenue and Financing New Equipment

WEST PALM, FLORIDA, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Almost 192 million Americans visited spas in the U.S. in 2019 and, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, over 10 million non-invasive treatments are completed each year. With this kind of demand accelerating again after the pandemic, spa and beauty center owners face continuous pressure to upgrade their spas or their equipment with the latest technology. At the same time, they face the reality that a client might unexpectedly have an adverse reaction to things like Botox, IV therapies, laser treatments, chemical peels, waxing, acupuncture and more.

Now two new industry innovators have teamed up to make it easier for spa & beauty center owners to succeed in a challenging marketplace while offering consumers peace of mind that that they are protected when choosing long established or more cutting-edge treatments. CoverWell by InjectSure – the spa & beauty industry’s first per-treatment insurance that for a fraction of the cost of a treatment covers spas and their clients up to 30 days for up to $125,000 – has teamed up with Aesthetics Card to create a win/win for both businesses and their clients. And, instead of a card to help clients cover the cost of a cosmetic treatment, the Aesthetics Card is a business credit card specifically for practitioners/providers in the medical aesthetics field, offering cashback and other rewards to help meet the financing needs of small to medium-sized vendors in the industry.

“What many don’t realize is opening and operating a medical aesthetics practice can mean investing thousands of dollars for one device,” explains Aesthetics Card Founder/CEO John Bergano. “Our card was designed to help business owners with cash flow management, as well as offer the ability to finance smaller capital purchases. We partner with the vendors that offer the best products and services for their operation.”

“Our business model is designed so that vendors and business owners will get paid for following the best industry practices out of the cost of the per-treatment insurance,” explains CoverWell’s Founder & CEO, Patrick Tighe. “Participating in our program helps wellness businesses generate revenue to finance any new equipment and growth strategies they may have.”

Other advantages of CoverWell and the Aesthetics Card working together include:

• Aesthetics Card applies vertical expertise to underwrite their Visa rewards business credit card while CoverWell applies this gold standard of service to making sure that licensing and training is up to date for each vendor and its practitioners.

• As partners, both companies can refer clients to one another.



About Aesthetics Card, AC™ -- This patent-pending rewards charge card – the only business credit card of its kind -- has been designed specifically for the Medical Aesthetics industry. Qualified providers and practice managers receive cash back, exclusive perks and a robust suite of vertical- specific rewards. AC™ also offers a unique 90-day, no-interest financing option for approved cardholders. Aesthetics Card and promotional offers are subject to credit approval

About CoverWell by InjectSure -- The spa and beauty industries’ first pre-procedure, opt-in insurance. For a fraction of the cost of a procedure, CoverWell by InjectSure protects both the client and the beauty center/spa against built-in risks of common cosmetic and wellness procedures which health, general liability and malpractice insurance do not cover. This new risk management tool provides Immediate access to care for medical complications. 24/7 support, coverage for up to $125,000 a full 30 days after receiving a treatment or procedure and zero startup costs. Backed by Universal Casualty Inc., CoverWell is available in all 50 states, offering clients, practitioners and business owners procedures with peace of mind.

For more information contact: kim@swelltheagency.com