San Diego State University Launches Online Cyber Tech Academy

Certificate Program Helps Fill the Lack of Cyber Professionals Quickly and Affordably
Unusual with cert. programs, this immersive online program provides participants with the ability to interact with professionals in the field, who will also help guide them in their career development”
— Jeffrey Roberts, Dean of SDSU’s College of Sciences
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s no secret cyber-attacks are a major problem for everyone all over the world and only getting worse. Unfortunately, there aren’t enough experts to help thwart these ever-increasing threats. That is why San Diego State University (SDSU) has launched a suite of online cyber security certificates and a new academy, the SDSU Cyber Tech Academy. In affiliation with the Graduate Program in Homeland Security, the certificate program has been beta-tested and is ready to formally be deployed, and they are inviting interested students to apply to the unique and innovative certificate academy.
The Cyber Tech Academy includes a series of 14-week professional certificates focused on the most critical topics in cybersecurity, brings together prominent current and former government, military, and industry practitioners focused on developing a workforce that can defeat the threats posed by nation-states and advanced cyber criminals. It was built by professionals who know what organizations want in employees, and what it takes to stop the ransomware, breaches, IP theft, and critical infrastructure attacks that are endangering businesses and putting lives at risk.
“The online academy expands the educational opportunities outside of SDSU’s degree programs and reinforces the university’s commitment to cyber tech training,” says Jeffrey Roberts, Dean of SDSU’s College of Sciences. “Unusual among certificate programs, this immersive online program provides participants with the ability to interact with professionals in the field, who will also help guide them in their career development.”
The certificates are for anyone wanting to get into the field as well as those who are already established and wanting to increase their knowledge. Topics include Artificial Intelligence for Cyber Security, Cyber and Risk Management, Cloud Security and Governance, Cyber Security in Healthcare and Ethical Hacking.
Designed for working professionals, the Cyber Tech Academy certificates offer the option to complete industry-specific cyber security training at a pace that fits any lifestyle. Classroom takeaways can be applied in real-time, and the 100% online format of certificates means they can be earned from anywhere in the world.
The program also provides students from around the country with access to leading professionals in the cyber security field, offering an unparalleled opportunity to pursue cyber security as a career and build upon existing skill sets in the field.
The Cyber Tech Academy is best for cyber security professionals who want to specialize and study current trends and technologies in the field but is open to everyone especially military (active and retired) as well as supports candidates transitioning into cyber security. The certificate tuition totals are ONLY $5,000 and can be completed in as little as 14 weeks, unlike most degree programs that can cost from $17,000 - $70,000 and can take over two years to complete.
Unique offerings of the Cyber Tech Academy
The certificate program maximizes the value for students by providing innovation and opportunities few if any other universities provide, including the following:
• Payment plan to help the tuition cost to be spread out through the duration of the program
• FREE license to World of Haiku, a groundbreaking game, which teaches practical ethical hacking skills and directly maps to workforce badges, etc.
• FREE career services, including career counseling, resume review, etc.
• FREE cyber security and IT orientation course for every student, so that people of various skill levels can level-set prior to starting their certificate
Registrations are open now for the 2023 class. The deadline for final submissions is December 22.
About San Diego State University
San Diego State University, located near the U.S.-Mexico border, is the top California State University campus for federal research support and is an active research public university in California. Students participate in transformational research, international experiences, sustainability and entrepreneurship initiatives, internships and mentoring, and have access to a diverse range of student life opportunities. SDSU, a Hispanic-Serving and Asian American Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution residing on Kumeyaay land, is known for its long-standing efforts advancing diversity and inclusion. www.sdsu.edu
