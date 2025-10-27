N8iV Beauty, a San Diego Company, Wins Allure Magazine’s Best of Beauty Award

Móyla Moon Polish Exfoliate & Moisturizing Sleep Mask

**The First Native American Cosmetic Brand to Be Honored in the Beauty Industry. Created in San Diego!**

We are incredibly honored to receive this national award from Allure Magazine, as it reflects our dedication to revitalizing beauty routines through our culturally rich ingredients” — Ruth-Ann Thorn, creator and founder N8iV Beauty

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- N8iV Beauty is thrilled to announce that its bestselling Móyla (Moon) Polish Exfoliate has been awarded the prestigious “2025 Best of Beauty Award” by Allure Magazine! This honor is a testament to the product's uniqueness being sourced from indigenous land, effectiveness and quality. N8iV Beauty (born on the Rincon Reservation right here in San Diego) is the first skincare brand infused with acorn oil, Created by a Native Woman (Ruth-Ann Thorn – San Diego native, tribal member and female entrepreneur).Each year, Allure Magazine editors rigorously test over 10,000 products to identify the best in the beauty industry. This fall, N8IV Beauty will be celebrated, along with other remarkable winners, in New York City."We are incredibly honored to receive this national award from Allure Magazine, as it reflects our dedication to revitalizing beauty routines through our culturally rich ingredients," said Ruth-Ann Thorn, creator and founder N8iV Beauty. "We hope to inspire others by marrying traditional Indigenous wisdom with contemporary skincare needs. Being the first Native American cosmetic brand to win anything in the beauty industry is both humbling and tremendous at the same time."N8iV Beauty is proud to introduce an innovative skincare line that is not only a pioneer in the use of acorn oil sourced from tribal land but also deeply rooted in heritage. The brand honors its origins by integrating ancestral knowledge and natural ingredients into every N8IV Beauty with unparalleled quality. The products that embody connection to culture and a commitment to skincare excellence.The Móyla Moon Polish Exfoliate & Moisturizing Sleep Mask is on the forefront of the N8iV Beauty skin care line. This luxurious 60 ml treatment retails for $80 and is expertly formulated to refine and rejuvenate the skin. Enriched with a blend of powerful ingredients, this exfoliant gently removes dead skin cells, combats signs of aging, and promotes new cell turnover, resulting in a luminous complexion and velvety-smooth skin.To learn more about N8iV Beauty visit, https://n8ivbeauty.com . Social - Instagram: @n8iv_beauty , Facebook: @n8ivbeautyofficial, LinkedIn: N8iV BeautyFor more information, to schedule an interview, or request samples, please contact c3 Communications, Inc. 858-794-6974 / joice@c3publicrelations.com.About N8iV BeautyN8iV Beauty is a revolutionary skincare brand that harnesses the power of acorn oil, the first of its kind to infuse Native ingredients with skincare. Founded by a Native woman, the brand is dedicated to inspiring self-care while honoring indigenous heritage.# # #

N8iV Beauty Products - Native Skincare Secrets for youthful skin revealed! N8iV Beauty sourced from reservation land

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.