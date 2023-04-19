2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents Code Name: Juggernaut by Sherman E. Ross

A Madman's weapon of mass destruction, his murderous consort, FBI agent in pursuit, city/nation in peril, bizarre plot bearing the Code Name: JUGGERNAUT.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a compelling, action-packed novel that depicts a possible America in the near future, a heinous cult of violent extremists seek to annihilate the federal government— and to destroy the country with it.

“In the shimmering haze of a clear midwinter evening Howard could plainly make out his target: the broad dome of the US Capitol Building less than half a mile away. Just beyond that lay the limestone edifices of the Evert Dirksen Senate Office Building and the Sam Rayburn House Office Building. He checked his watch: it was 4:22 pm. In less than three hours the government of the United States would be no more...”

― An excerpt from Sherman E. Ross’ Code Name: Juggernaut

Sherman E. Ross’ gripping tale of domestic terrorism is part of Author Press’ exhibition in one of the highly sought-after book festivals in the country. Code Name: Juggernaut will be showcased in the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books scheduled for April 22-23, 2023.

In the book, Howard Brennan, a deranged former U.S. Air Force colonel and nuclear engineer, seeks vengeance against the federal government for destroying his career. With the help of his lover, Jacqueline Lynch ( Jack-L) and Werewolf, a band of domestic terrorists, they devise a plan that could permanently cripple the nation and its way of life. The plotters cross paths with Douglas Rabson, a relentless, dedicated FBI agent who uncovers the plot and races to foil the ultimate nightmare.

Unravel the thrilling narrative of the novel Bestsellers World calls “hair-raising” and “emotionally impactful.” Code Name: Juggernaut, available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and more.

Sherman Edward Ross, a retired biochemist, has lived in Germany and around the United States. He now lives in Denver. He holds bachelor's degrees in history and biology, and a master’s in biochemistry. He has authored or co-authored different more than 30 publications in scientific research journals.

Code Name: Juggernaut

Written by Sherman E. Ross

Kindle |

Paperback |

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals is committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.