2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents A Journey from Darkness to Light by Daniel DeWald

Author Daniel DeWald Dedicates His Novel To Military Veterans As An Appreciation To Their Sacrifices

Bring the Prisoners of War (POWs) home!” — Daniel DeWald

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever since the separation of Vietnam, the U.S. government has been training and funding South Vietnam’s military. When the conflict between the two regions broke out, the U.S. government deployed 550,000 troops to the Vietnam War. The American troops suffered a great loss; as quoted by author Daniel DeWald, “Statistically, according to Wikipedia at the end of the Viet Nam War, 2,646 American soldiers were considered missing in action or MIA, and about 1,350 of them were thought to be Prisoners of War.”

Daniel DeWald’s A Journey from Darkness to Light: The Search for Prisoners of War is a novel that narrates the story on how these soldiers are rescued and brought to America — where their home and loved ones are. Authors Press is honored to showcase Daniel DeWald’s novel at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books this April 22 and 23.

The novel is a journey of soldiers who were left in the landing zone; unfortunately, they were captured by the North Vietnamese Army. During that time, a rumor circulated about American soldiers held captive in prison camps. With their determination to bring back those soldiers to their home country and families, Operation Grey Skies was then launched with an aim to search, find, extract, and bring them back home.

Daniel DeWald served in the U.S. Army 4th Infantry Division from 1969 to 1970. He has received different medals and awards such as Bronze Star for Valor (BSV) when he saved the company commander and four other soldiers during a battle against an NVA company and a Silver Oak Leaf Cluster. He holds an MBA degree from Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio and a BS degree from Indiana University in Bloomington Indiana.

Book copies of A Journey from Darkness to Light: The Search for Prisoners of War are available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other online booksellers.

A Journey from Darkness to Light: The Search for Prisoners of War

Written by Daniel M. DeWald

