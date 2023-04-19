North Coast Seafoods Shares the Naked Truth About Shrimp, the United States’ Most Popular Seafood

North Coast Seafoods, East Coast supplier of sustainable seafood, shares the “Naked Truth” about shrimp, the most popular seafood in the United States.
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- North Coast Seafoods, a prominent East Coast supplier of sustainable seafood, is setting out to share the “Naked Truth” about shrimp, the most popular seafood in the United States.
It’s Not a New Thing - the Naked Truth:
Shrimp is the most popular seafood in the United States but not all shrimp are the same. There is often water added to shrimp during processing. This added moisture will eventually find its way out of the shrimp once it is cooked, creating an undesirable rubbery or mushy texture and negatively impacting the flavor.
How North Coast’s “Naked Shrimp” Is Different:
7 years ago, North Coast Seafoods launched their Naked Shrimp program with a dedicated commitment to offering absolutely chemical free shrimp with zero antibiotics and no added water or artificial additives – nothing but pure shrimp.
North Coast’s Naked Shrimp are responsibly farm raised in naturally nutrient-rich and high salinity ocean water. They are proud to declare that Naked Shrimp has achieved the highest possible rating of 4-Star certified sustainable by the Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP), which ensures that each step of the process follows their strict standards for environmental responsibility and product quality.
Why North Coast’s Naked Shrimp Are Just Better:
* No Added Water = Shrimp cook faster and caramelize beautifully in the pan (essential for a classic shrimp scampi!)
* No Chemicals = no rubbery texture or chemical taste
* Natural, clean flavor profile (they actually taste like shrimp!)
* Crisp, meaty texture
* Emulates wild shrimp characteristics
* Ease of Preparation = Fully Peeled & Deveined (no need to devein Naked Shrimp!) or Shell-On “EZ Peel” (deveined and pre-split down the back for ease of peeling)
* Available raw and pre-cooked (perfect for shrimp cocktail!)
We invite you to experience the Naked difference of an all-natural shrimp that will make you say “This is the best tasting shrimp I have ever had!”.
About North Coast Seafoods:
North Coast Seafoods is a third generation family-owned American company based in Boston, MA. At North Coast, Seafood with Integrity is more than just a vision: it embodies our steadfast commitment to excellence. When we say that our seafood is the freshest and most wholesome on the market, we mean it. When we commit to supplying our customers the very best seafood, we follow through. And if ever something isn’t exactly right, we hold ourselves accountable. For more information, please visit www.northcoastseafoods.com.
