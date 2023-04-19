Dolphin Discovery Playa del Carmen Was Rewarded Favorite Beach

Considered to be a beautiful beach and recently awarded as the favorite beach of the community of readers of Mexico Desconocido magazine.

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, April 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Dolphin Discovery Playa del Carmen, a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, is located in a privileged site in the Mexican Caribbean, in Punta Maroma, considered one of the most beautiful beaches in the world and recently awarded as the favorite beach of the community of readers of Mexico Desconocido magazine.Punta Maroma is located approximately 20 kilometers from Playa del Carmen and is characterized by the tranquility of its waves, the turquoise blue of its waters, and its white sand beach. That is why it is appreciated around the world.It is the perfect scenario to enjoy the incredible experience of Swimming with Dolphins in Playa del Carmen , Dolphin Discovery Playa del Carmen, offers Interactive Swim with Dolphins Programs to bring visitors closer to the fascinating world of these Marine Mammals, with which besides having an approach with them, they learn through Marine Mammal Specialists about conservation and care of the environment.In addition to interacting with Dolphins, visitors can relax at the beach club in Punta Maroma and enjoy the unparalleled scenery that this Caribbean destination has to offer.Dolphin Discovery has been innovating and offering educational and fun activities around the world for 28 years, in key tourist spots such as Punta Maroma, where it contributes positively to the economic development of the communities, as well as organizing environmental education events, beach cleanups and a series of inclusive activities to involve people in social responsibility and environmental care initiatives.

