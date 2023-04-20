HUGE GRAND OPENING of GATEWAY AT MILLBRAE STATION

BART Station located steps away from Gateway at Millbrae Station
MILLBRAE, CA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Republic Urban Properties will celebrate the Grand Opening of its landmark Gateway at Millbrae Station community on Thursday, April 20th. Located at the nexus of BART, Caltrain, San Francisco International Airport, and Highway 101—as well as a future stop on California’s High-Speed Rail—Gateway is one of the largest transit-oriented developments west of the Mississippi. With 157,000 square feet of Class A office space, a 164-room hotel, 320 market-rate apartments, 80 veteran-preferred affordable housing units, and 44,000 square feet of mixed-use retail, Gateway also demonstrates how a public-private partnership between a developer, city, and super agency like BART can successfully transform underutilized land into an exciting new space bursting with economic potential.
“We’re excited to welcome the new BART riders who will live, work, and visit this new vibrant, transit-oriented sustainable community,” says BART General Manager Bob Powers. “Gateway at Millbrae Station reflects BART’s firm commitment to addressing our region’s housing crisis, with a goal of 35% of all housing on BART being affordable to those with low to very low incomes.”
For the City of Millbrae, Gateway represents “new vitality, new life, new opportunities,” according to Mayor Ann Schneider. “Our goal is to make this a lively daytime/night-time destination,” Schneider explains, pointing to the many inviting spaces to gather and numerous displays of public art. (One of those art pieces, an inspiring sculpture of Harriet Tubman from local artist Cheryl Derricotte, was unveiled to great fanfare last month.) “Millbrae is 75 years old this year,” she notes. “It’s wonderful to honor our past, but with Gateway, we embrace our future.”
Indeed, Gateway at Millbrae Station is already a catalyst for further development. Once the plans for Gateway were finalized, city zoning plans were amended to bring in a large biotech office complex adjacent to Gateway. Construction is now underway on the facility, which is expected to add approximately 3,000 jobs when completed.
“Gateway is an urban planning success story,” asserts Michael Van Every, President and Managing Partner of Republic Urban Properties. “This project combines every attractive asset class in commercial categories—hotel, office, retail, residential. The vision is ambitious; the key to success in a public/private partnership like this one, however, is how you work together to make that vision a reality.” It was no easy task, especially under the shadow of Covid. But Van Every is bullish on the future: “Our office space component is appropriately proportioned, and retail is bouncing back; we have some major national retailers that will be located in our retail space.” He adds, “We have billions of dollars invested in public transit. Projects like Gateway benefit the whole community by maximizing that investment.”
WHEN: Thursday, April 20th 2023
WHERE: 126 N. Rollins Road, Millbrae, California 94030 **MAP INCLUDED BELOW
Ceremony:
11:00 am - 12:00 pm: Press Conference
2:00 pm - 4:00 pm: Passport Tour
4:00 pm - 5:00 pm: Grand Opening Ceremony
5:00 - 7:00pm: Grand Opening Celebration
Speakers:
1. Michael Van Every, President and Managing Partner Republic Urban Properties
2. Ann Schneider, Mayor of Millbrae
3. Bevan Dufty, BART Board of Directors
4. Michelle Bouchard, CalTrain Executive Director
