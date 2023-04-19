ADOT to replace SR 169 bridge deck over I-17 near Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project this spring in Yavapai County to replace the bridge deck on State Route 169 over Interstate 17.

The $6.2 million project is scheduled to start Monday, April 24, and extend through fall 2023. The work includes replacing the SR 169 bridge deck, which is the top surface of the structure motorists drive on. As part of the project, crews will also build a new concrete bridge deck, repair erosion at the bridge abutments and replace some sections of guardrail.

Motorists should expect SR 169 to be reduced to one lane only for east- and westbound travel during construction, with a temporary traffic signal regulating traffic. To reduce delays, work crews will limit other traffic restrictions to overnight hours.

The work also requires overnight restrictions on Interstate 17 the nights of April 24 and April 25 while work crews demolish and remove the bridge deck. Southbound I-17 will be rerouted to the freeway ramps the evening of April 24. Northbound I-17 will be rerouted onto freeway ramps the evening of April 25.

For more information, please visit the project page.