Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,274 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,164 in the last 365 days.

ADOT to replace SR 169 bridge deck over I-17 near Camp Verde

Map of SR 169 at I-17 in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE  – The Arizona Department of Transportation will begin a project this spring in Yavapai County to replace the bridge deck on State Route 169 over Interstate 17.

The $6.2 million project is scheduled to start Monday, April 24, and extend through fall 2023. The work includes replacing the SR 169 bridge deck, which is the top surface of the structure motorists drive on. As part of the project, crews will also build a new concrete bridge deck, repair erosion at the bridge abutments and replace some sections of guardrail.

Motorists should expect SR 169 to be reduced to one lane only for east- and westbound travel during construction, with a temporary traffic signal regulating traffic. To reduce delays, work crews will limit other traffic restrictions to overnight hours. 

The work also requires overnight restrictions on Interstate 17 the nights of April 24 and April 25 while work crews demolish and remove the bridge deck. Southbound I-17 will be rerouted to the freeway ramps the evening of April 24. Northbound I-17 will be rerouted onto freeway ramps the evening of April 25.

For more information, please visit the project page.

You just read:

ADOT to replace SR 169 bridge deck over I-17 near Camp Verde

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more