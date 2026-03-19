Next Move Arizona: ADOT launching statewide listening tour

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Transportation is launching the next phase of a statewide public listening tour with a goal of developing a shared vision for a transportation system that safely connects people and empowers the economy.

The public can share their transportation concerns and priorities through an online survey at NextMoveAZ.com. Under the banner of Next Move Arizona, ADOT personnel will be attending pop-up and virtual community events throughout the state starting Friday and Saturday, March 20-21, at Buck Connors Western Days in Quartzsite. You can review a list of these events and subscribe for updates at NextMoveAZ.com.

“By coming together and hearing everyone’s unique perspectives, we can create a shared vision that gets us where we want to go,” ADOT Director Jennifer Toth said. “We know not all needs are being met, so we’re asking: ‘What’s needed?’ ‘Where can we improve, and where should we aim?’”

ADOT personnel have been meeting with leaders and other stakeholders around Arizona since October as part of Next Move Arizona. Now they will be available at public events to discuss transportation challenges and unmet transportation needs. They also will seek feedback on the best ways to engage communities throughout Arizona.

A statewide vision is important because it builds a clear destination and avoids disjointed or disconnected plans. It also works toward efficiencies in funding, connectivity and a complete transportation system.

We look forward to hearing from you throughout this listening tour. And we welcome your questions at [email protected].