Popular Compression Sock Brand, Comrad, Restocks Their Award-Winning Running Socks

Comrad is restocking their Athletic Tab Running Socks to help runners perform their best.

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Historically, compression socks have been a must-have for athletes of all kinds. They are designed to help boost performance, stabilize muscles, and speed up recovery after a long training session. Now, popular compression sock brand Comrad is finally restocking their fan favorite Athletic Tab Running Sock, which was awarded a GQ fitness award in 2022.

Comrad's award-winning tab socks are designed to be a runner's best friend. They offer lightweight breathability through their moisture-wicking material to help keep your feet cool and dry when running long distance. They also feature a cushioned tab that prevents your heel from rubbing against your shoe for complete anti-blister protection. This helps to keep your feet from slipping or chaffing as you run. And, like all of Comrad's compression socks, they come with targeted 360 degree compression to help provide superior arch support and improve circulation in your lower extremities. After quickly selling out of this essential product, Comrad is excited to finally be restocking their best-selling running sock.

Comrad has been revolutionizing the compression sock industry for over 20 years. They believe that targeted relief shouldn't come along with additional discomfort, an unattractive design, or a high price tag. Their entire line of compression socks includes dozens of styles and designs, and they regularly release new products so they can serve as many people as possible, no matter what their individual needs are. If you're a runner, make sure to check out Comrad's tab socks during their restock this March.

###

About Comrad Socks: Comrad was created to find a solution to the typical ugly, expensive, and uncomfortable compression socks that are currently available. Comrad believes that the solution to aching, tired, and swollen feet shouldn't sacrifice comfort and style. They have been family-owned and operated for over 20 years and are highly conscious of their impact on the planet.

Media Contact

GR0 Agency, GR0, (310) 439-1887, press@gr0.com

SOURCE Comrad