Ntirety Renews HITRUST Risk-Based Certification and Joins Inheritance Program for Enhanced Information Protection and Security Assurances

Latest HITRUST recertifications not only highlight Ntirety's uncompromising commitment to robust comprehensive compliant cybersecurity, but also enhances its ability to pass on critical compliance controls for customer certification.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ntirety today announced they have joined the HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program and have recertified with HITRUST for information security. These certifications highlight Ntirety's commitment to security, and providing compliant, pervasive protection across the entire IT stack.

The HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program allows customers and partners to reduce time, effort, and costs associated with risk management and data protection assurances by inheriting security controls and sharing prior HITRUST Validated or Certified Assessment results. Reusing existing assessments creates efficiency and time savings in assuring data is protected, and lessens the need for duplicative and redundant direct controls testing under a prior valid assessment. The program identifies control mappings and leverages assessment results within one system to efficiently process Inheritance information exchange. This transparent process provides the visibility needed to fully understand - and effectively inherit - existing controls assessment data.

The Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program allows Ntirety customers to inherit specific controls and scores needed to complete their own assessments electronically on the HITRUST portal, making it easier for them to leverage HITRUST services and become certified themselves. It also alleviates time spent manually obtaining the assessment-related information necessary to complete their own assessments, and time spent mapping applicable controls and scores. By allowing Ntirety to pick and choose what specific, control-related information to share with each stakeholder, the HITRUST portal streamlines the process and enables better information sharing.

"In today's digital-first, data-centric business environment, it's essential for organizations to address current and emerging threats and meet complex compliance requirements in a comprehensive but also streamlined manner. Recertifying with HITRUST is one of the many ways we demonstrate to our customers and partners our uncompromising dedication to providing them with the strongest security controls available," said Emil Sayegh, President and CEO at Ntirety. "For customers that operate in strict compliance-centric industries such as Healthcare and Financial Services, the HITRUST Inheritance Program allows them to "inherit" controls that Ntirety has put in place for their own certification, while substantially raising the bar on compliant security."

Program builds trust with customers and partners while alleviating time spent manually mapping applicable controls and scores to customer assessments. The Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program reduces the time spent answering redundant questions around detailed control related information, while simultaneously providing increased control over the level of information shared with customers.

Renewal of HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates Ntirety has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. Ntirety's certification applies to Ntirety Cloud Infrastructure Nodes, and Ntirety Cloud Services Infrastructure, and several Data Center facilities in the United States and Canada. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Congratulations to Ntirety for attaining Certified Status to the HITRUST Shared Responsibility and Inheritance Program. The Program was introduced to address the risks and complexities that can arise when organizations and their service providers share the responsibility for performing and assessing cybersecurity controls," said Becky Swain, Director of Cloud Assurance Innovation and Shared Responsibility Program Lead for HITRUST. "It is intended to provide greater clarity regarding the ownership and operation of security controls between organizations and their service providers and reflects our mission to deliver innovation and efficiency in obtaining, maintaining and exchanging information assurances you can trust."

Managing security and compliance is a strategic, economic imperative that directly impacts business outcomes. Ntirety is the only company that embeds compliant security throughout IT and company culture, protecting enterprises with a comprehensive compliant security solution. With over 25 years of experience and deep security expertise, Ntirety's US-based security operations centers (SOCs) simplify risk management programs with a full protection, recovery and assurance suite of services. Learn more about Ntirety's award-winning and globally-trusted Compliant Security Solutions at ntirety.com.

