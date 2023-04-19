SOUND & SPEED MERGE AS THE BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX REVEALS MUSICAL LINEUP FOR NASHVILLE’S INDYCAR RACE
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SUPERSTAR FLO RIDA TO HEADLINE SATURDAY EVENING CONCERT ON THE ZYN MAIN STAGE
ROCK LEGEND VINCE NEIL, CHRIS JANSON, GAVIN DEGRAW & MORE TOHEADLINE THE WESLEY MORTGAGE FREEDOM FRIDAY CONCERT HONORING MILITARY & FIRST RESPONDERS
iHEARTRADIO PRESENTS COUNTRY MUSIC’S BRIGHTEST NEW TALENT INCLUDING MEGAN MORONEY, DILLON CARMICHAEL, FRANK RAY, TIM DUGGER, MAE ESTES, NEON UNION, RYAN GRIFFIN, CONNOR MCCUTCHEON, ZOEE & MORE ON THE iHEARTRADIO FAN ZONE STAGE
SUNDAY MORNING PRE-RACE PRAISE STAGE HOSTED BY JAY DEMARCUS OF RASCAL FLATTS TO FEATURE JASON CRABB, CONSUMED BY FIRE, CADE THOMPSON & IVETH LUNA PRESENTED BY RED STREET RECORDS
The third annual Big Machine Music City Grand Prix announces a hit-filled mix of talent performing as part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES weekend August 4-6, 2023. Race fans and music lovers will have the chance to experience the best and brightest on the track and on the stages.
“Music has been a big part of the experience since we launched in 2021 and this year is no different. We are bringing fans the best and brightest artists on the scene today,” said Jason Rittenberry, President & COO, Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. “Music programming will take place on the iHeartRadio Fan Zone stage during daytime hours Friday through Sunday, with our Freedom Friday evening concert kicking the weekend off in a big way on the Zyn main stage. We will continue to add artists to this lineup as we get closer to the event, as so many artists are interested in the exposure our event brings.”
Music programming will complement the race programming across the 3-day event weekend. The action-packed, three-day festival weekend features the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, along with Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks.
Friday, August 4
• 9:30a – Gates Open
• 12:00p – ZOEE (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 1:30p – Connor McCutcheon (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 3:00p – American Blonde (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 4:15p – Ryan Griffin (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 5:30p – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 7:00p – Wesley Mortgage FREEDOM FRIDAY TRIBUTE CONCERT featuring Rock Legend Vince Neil, Chris Janson, Gavin DeGraw & More (Zyn Main Stage)
• 9:30p – Track/Gates Close
Saturday, August 5
• 8:30a – Gates Open
• 9:00a – Neon Union (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 9:40a – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 11:30a – Frank Ray (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 12:45p – Dillon Carmichael (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 1:00p – NTT INDYCAR Series Qualifying / Firestone Fast 6
• 2:45p – Special Guest (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 3:00p – Trans Am Race
• 3:45p – Megan Moroney (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 6:30p – Stadium Super Trucks Race 1
• 6:45p – DJ Hish (Zyn Main Stage)
• 7:05p – FLO RIDA (Zyn Main Stage)
• 7:15p – SRO GR Cup Race 1
• 7:55p – SRO GT America Race 1
• 9:30p – Track/Gates Close
Sunday, August 6
• 7:30a – Gates Open
• 8:00a – Exotic Car Show (Zyn Main Stage)
• 9:00a – Red Street Records Presents Jay DeMarcus, Jason Crabb, Consumed By Fire, Cade Thompson & Iveth Luna (Praise Stage)
• 9:05a – INDY NXT Race
• 10:05a – NTT INDYCAR Series Pre-Race Ceremonies
• 10:15a – Mae Estes (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 11:30a – NTT INDYCAR Series Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
• 2:00p – Tim Dugger (iHeartRadio Stage)
• 2:30p – Stadium Super Trucks Race 2
• 3:20p – SRO GT America Race 2
• 4:10p – SRO GR Cup Race 2
• 6:00p – Track/Gates Close
**ALL TIMES TENTATIVE, SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Starting at $139.00 per person, fans can choose a 3-day package to immerse themselves into Music City’s premier festival of racing and music.
Due to popular demand, the NetJets Club RPM presented by Flatrock Motorclub tickets, the most premium experience, will accommodate more guests in 2023. Located on Turn 3, it has dynamic views, air conditioning, and all-day premium food and beverages. Club RPM has sold out quickly in the past. A limited number of tickets are available now during the initial ticket on-sale. In addition, the event added Turn 9 Club, a new all-inclusive experience with incredible views of the most action-packed corner and its own private grandstand, air-conditioned tented area, and food and beverage included all day.
Big Machine Music City Grand Prix 2023 Tickets
Club Packages:
• 3-day Club RPM – $2,850 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, premium open bar)
• 3-day East Club – $1,449 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)
• 3-day Turn 9 Club – $849 all-inclusive (includes paddock pass, concert access, food, beer & wine)
Grandstand and General Admission:
• 3-day Grandstand – $219
• 3-day Premium Grandstand – $229 (with chairbacks)
• 3-day General Admission – $139
*Please note all above ticket pricing is per person and does not include ticket fees.
Ticket options are available at www.musiccitygp.com/tickets Other premium hospitality options can be purchased by calling (615) 270-8705 or via email at tickets@musiccitygp.com.
Tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix are digital, and all fans must adhere to the Nissan Stadium rules and regulations, including the clear bag policy. For a complete list of FAQs on ticketing and race weekend policies, please visit musiccitygp.com.
ABOUT THE BIG MACHINE MUSIC CITY GRAND PRIX
The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix is a three-day premier festival of racing and music from Aug. 4-6 featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, Indy NXT, GT America, GR Cup, the Big Machine Spiked Cooler Trans Am TA2 Series and Stadium SUPER Trucks. For more information, please visit www.musiccitygp.com or contact info@musiccitygp.com.
