DHHR Recruiting Efforts Lead to Increased Hires of Child Protective and Youth Service Workers

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) continues efforts to increase staffing for Child and Youth Protective Service Workers. Through targeted recruitment, job fairs, and hiring incentives, 29 employees have been hired since January 2023.
“Protecting our children is the most important work and also the most challenging,” said Jeff Pack, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services. “During Child Abuse Prevention Month, I am particularly pleased to see that we are making progress in filling these critical roles. I am grateful for our dedicated staff who protect West Virginia’s children and youth, and welcome our newest hires.”
This progress is part of the ongoing series of actions designed to make continued improvements to protective services in West Virginia.
