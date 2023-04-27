2023 Informa Tech Automotive Awards Shortlist Announced

Winners to be Announced and Honored at AutoTech: Detroit | June 7-8, 2023

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto is pleased to reveal the automotive leaders and pioneers whose innovations, achievements and collaborations are being recognized on the shortlist for the 2023 Informa Tech Automotive Awards.

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards celebrate the best talent, companies, products, and services across automotive technology. The shortlist has been selected based on thorough criteria set forth by the judging panel, along with support from the WardsAuto editorial and Wards Intelligence analyst teams. 12 awards across 3 categories will be presented at the awards ceremony on June 6th.

Congratulations to all those who made the shortlist:

AUTOMOTIVE INSPIRE CATEGORY

The Automotive Inspire Awards category is all about the people working in AutoTech – and the inspiration and innovation they provide to the rest of the industry. Through our Automotive Inspire awards, we’ll be recognizing the contributions and impact of two special individuals at varying stages of their careers.

Automotive Inspiration of the Year Under 30

• Darius Marcu, Business Enabler, CANGO Mobility

• Imad Zahid, AI Product Manager, Toyota Connected North America/Toyota Motor North America

Automotive Inspiration of the Year Over 30 (Sponsored by aicas)

• Nakul Duggal, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Automotive, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Cat Culkin, CTO, Pronto

• Jeff Chou, CEO, Sonatus



COMPANY CATEGORY

The Company category recognizes companies making a sustained impact on future mobility. This category highlights exceptional software and tech companies, innovative start-ups, and impactful partnerships.

Software Supplier of the Year

• BlackBerry

• Eyeris

• Monolith AI

Start Up of the Year

• Bareways

• Privacy4Cars

• SafeMode: Driver Engagement Platform

Collaborative Partnership of the Year

• Flex – Collaboration with NVIDIA

• Area X.O – Collaboration with Accenture, Blackberry QNX, Ericsson, Microsoft, Nokia

• Continental – Collaboration with AEye

• VicOne – Collaboration with Panasonic Automotive Systems and TrendMicro

Automotive Tech Company of the Year

• Mobileye

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

• Sonatus

• Upstream Security

Tier 1 of the Year

• Winner Announced On-Site

OEM of the Year (Sponsored by Sonatus)

• Winner Announced On-Site



PRODUCT/SERVICE CATEGORY

The Product/Service category recognizes the most impressive products and services currently paving the way in the AutoTech space. This category celebrates those making an impact across core themes such as Infotainment, Mobility, Connectivity, Cockpit Tech, ADAS and more.

Automotive Cockpit of the Future/Connectivity/User-Experience Product/Service of the Year

• Eyeris

• HAAS Alert

• Parkopedia

• Pontosense

• Sibros

Mobility Product/Service of the Year

• Hyundai Mobis

• NIRA Dynamics AB

• Parkopedia

• SafeMode: Driver Engagement Platform

• Upstream Security

ADAS & Autonomous Product/Service of the Year

• Ford Motor Company

• HERE Technologies

• ZF North America



The 2023 winners will be announced and honored at AutoTech: Detroit on the evening of June 6 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. Learn more about the event and book your ticket by visiting www.AutoTechDetroit.com. All credentialed media are welcome and qualify for free admittance to both the awards ceremony and AutoTech: Detroit. Use code ATDPR23 to save 20% off your registration.



ABOUT AUTOTECH: DETROIT

AutoTech: Detroit (previously TU-Automotive Detroit) returns for two days of focused B2B content and networking that drives real conversations, real connections, and real impact. Software-Defined, ADAS & Autonomy, Connectivity, Mobility, Electrification, and UX are the core themes of AutoTech: Detroit 2023, featuring an agenda curated by the industry for the industry. Featuring VIP matchmaking services, focused exhibition space, curated content, vehicle displays, demos and more, AutoTech: Detroit has something for everyone. innovations and inspirations the best in tech. Learn more and register for AutoTech: Detroit by visiting www.AutoTechDetroit.com.

ABOUT WARDSAUTO

WardsAuto is the trusted voice and knowledge resource for the leaders of the fast-paced digital automotive revolution. Through our reach and community, connection and event power, and the research expertise of Wards Intelligence, our brand provides expert direction with unrivaled opportunities for the leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who are developing strategies for a competitive edge in the industry. Our offerings include eNewsletters, industry events, subscription services, consulting, data and insights, marketing services, and more. To learn more about WardsAuto, visit www.WardsAuto.Informa.com.