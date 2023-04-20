AutoTech: Detroit Returns to Motown | June 7-8, 2023

Two Days of Focused B2B Networking, Driving Real Conversations, Real Connections and Real Impact

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WardsAuto & TU-Automotive are pleased to announce the return of AutoTech: Detroit (previously TU-Automotive Detroit), featuring AT&T Business, T-Mobile for Business, and Verizon Business as headliners of the event. Now in its 24th year, AutoTech: Detroit is the principal B2B meeting place for attendees to collaborate and shape the future of automotive technology.

For almost a century, WardsAuto has embedded itself in the town that put the world on wheels. As the worlds of auto and tech converge, WardsAuto’s strong engagement with the automotive community and its distinctive content has ensured the growth of key partners alongside AutoTech: Detroit.

Software-Defined, ADAS & Autonomy, Connectivity, Mobility, Electrification and UX are the core themes of AutoTech: Detroit 2023. The shows’ Advisory Board ensures the agenda is curated by the industry for the industry, providing vital insight and research, while blending strategy and technology to solve real challenges.

Over 23 years, the show has grown, alongside key partners, from 400 to 2,500 attendees. WardsAuto continues to provide the opportunity to build strong connections with vital industry stakeholders through VIP matchmaking services, networking receptions and a focused exhibition space showcasing and connecting the best in automotive technology. Whether you are a seasoned automotive professional or new to the industry, AutoTech: Detroit has something for everyone.

The show offers premium conference content, alongside free show floor content. Premium content is available to those who register for a Champion All Access Pass or who qualify for an Automaker Pass, Government/Academic/Media Pass, Start Up or VIP Pass. Keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats and roundtables focusing on challenges, trends, disruptions and innovations shaping the industry today, and in the future, will be highlighted through the premium content tracks.

AutoTech: Detroit will also feature two stages in the expo hall – Inspire Stage and Innovation Studio, which are accessible through the free Expo Pass. Attendees can visit the Inspire Studio to meet this year’s young talent, watch project demos and discover the pathways been the automotive industry and Universities. The Innovation Stage will feature interviews with inspirational automotive leaders, project demos and innovation announcements of the latest industry partnerships and collaborations.

Celebration is a key part of the mix at AutoTech: Detroit, where through the Informa Tech Automotive Awards and Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Awards, attendees get the chance to meet winning companies, experience award-winning vehicles and celebrate the individuals driving AutoTech.

The Informa Tech Automotive Awards celebrate the best talent, companies, products, and services across automotive technology. The shortlist has been selected based on thorough criteria set forth by the judging panel, along with support from the WardsAuto editorial and Wards Intelligence analyst teams. 12 awards across 3 categories will be presented at the awards ceremony on June 6th. Tickets for the Informa Tech Automotive Awards can be purchased separately. For more information on the Informa Tech Automotive Awards, and to view the shortlist, please visit www.AutoTechDetroit.com.

The Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX awards evaluate nominated vehicles on a variety of aspects that shape the user’s experience inside the vehicle including: aesthetics and design of the interior, material quality, fit and finish, connectivity infotainment options, comfort and usability of controls and features, IP design, information delivery and ease of operation, availability and performance of driver-assistance features, and overall value. Winning vehicles will be on display throughout the exhibition hall for attendees to jump in and experience the interior and technology which landed each vehicle a spot on the 2023 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list. Winning automakers will be honored during an awards ceremony at AutoTech: Detroit on June 8th. Tickets for the Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX Awards can be purchased separately. For more information, and to view the winners, please visit www.AutoTechDetroit.com.

AutoTech: Detroit will take place June 7-8, 2023, at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. On-site conference hours are June 7-8 from 9:00 am – 6:00 pm EST. The expo hall will be open to attendees June 7 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm EST and June 8 from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm EST. Credentialed members of the press/media are subject to a complimentary pass. High-level executives working for an automaker are subject to a VIP pass pending qualification. For more information, and to register for AutoTech: Detroit, please visit www.AutoTechDetroit.com. Use code ATDPR23 to save 20% off your registration.

