Enterprise hardware company, MobileWorxs, join UROVO, presenting rugged retail solutions at the Retail Technology show

WORCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UROVO Technology company.Ltd, a manufacturer of enterprise-grade mobile computers and payment terminals, are showcasing their premium retail solutions at the Retail Technology show on the 26th- 27th of April. Collaborating on their stand at the Olympia Exhibition Centre in London, UROVO are joined by their exclusive UK partner, rugged hardware outlet, MobileWorxs.

The retail technology show is one of the most significant technology shows in Europe for the retail sector. Renowned as a flagship event for innovations in retail. The event features over 300 exhibitors, from the UK’s top retailers and brands such as Amazon, Dunelm, Tesco and ASOS. In 2022, there were an overwhelming 6,850 attendees. An estimation of 80.2% were responsible for authorising or influencing purchasing decisions.

Having been appointed as the UK partner for UROVO, MobileWorxs are now working together to raise awareness of the brand as a leading provider of enterprise and industrial hardware solutions.

UROVO is already a fully established hardware provider in other regions. Boasting a global presence, with offices and distribution channels in North & South America, Asia, and now branching out into Europe. UROVO currently has over 500 channel partners, and over 100 countries shipped to so far. Their mobile computers and handheld terminals are designed rugged and durable, with attributes such as high-speed wireless connectivity, long battery life, and advanced data capture capabilities.

At the Retail Technology show this year, UROVO is presenting their enterprise retail solutions, for applications such as inventory management, price checking, and order fulfilment.

Highlighting a collection of retail solutions, such as the powerful & rugged 10.1” tablet, featuring a dual speaker box with enhanced stereo sound, for clear sound in noisy retail environments. Additionally, UROVO’s P8100 was designed to support a full range of software to program your own applications, and programmable keys for creating your own bespoke commands, enabling quick access to frequently used programs.

Once more, UROVO and MobileWorxs are thrilled to present their highly versatile and functional DT50. UROVO designed the handheld DT50 in a variety of forms to suit specific applications. Each solution is packed with tools and accessories. At the Retail Technology show they’ll be demonstrating how specifically the DT50S and DT50X can support retail scenarios. Thanks to features such as the powerful processor, enabling faster working capabilities.

Aside from the hardware features and accessories, UROVO offers a free mobile device management tool that currently has over 3 million active devices on the UEE cloud platform. This software has features such as device management, a cloud service, as well as device diagnosis. In contrast to other handheld suppliers, this is a uniquely free solution where there are no hidden costs or subscription fees.

MobileWorxs Managing Director, Andrew Cahill commented on the collaboration with UROVO, “We’re really looking forward to showcasing the retail-specific UROVO hardware at the Retail Technology show this month. UROVO is a relatively new enterprise brand in Europe. Therefore, exhibiting at the Retail Technology Show is an exciting opportunity to raise awareness of their innovative solutions with end users and channel partners in the retail sector. We believe the UROVO solutions are incomparable to other rugged handheld brands, thanks to the highly functional, practical, and customisable features. We are backing the brand with UK-based stock, deployment and repair capabilities. We exhibited together at Mobile World Congress in March and this will be our first significant exhibition collaboration in the UK. It’s been a fantastic experience to develop our relationship further during the organisation process and we can’t wait to bring this all together at the end of the month.”

About MobileWorxs :

MobileWorxs, based in the UK, is a leading value-added partner of enterprise-grade Android and Windows rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions in the UK and EMEA that help customers improve the productivity, quality, and responsiveness of their operations.



MobileWorxs’ robust mobile solutions include the provision, staging, deployment, management, and support of rugged tablets, mobile computers, and accessories across the retail, T&L, manufacturing, government, and health sectors.