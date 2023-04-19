Kate’s Real Food Launches “We Look Better Naked” Campaign

New branding initiative highlights taste, texture, and real ingredients of company’s organic snack bars
This campaign showcases our real ingredients and educates consumers on the nutritional value of our snacks – while personifying the light-hearted and adventurous spirit of the brand.”
— Michelle McAndrews, Director of Marketing and eCommerce at Kate’s Real Food
JACKSON HOLE, WYOMING, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kate’s Real Food, an emerging, woman-founded company offering organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free snacks, announced today the launch of a nationwide, multi-channel brand campaign called "We Look Better Naked.” The campaign celebrates the brand's organic mission in using USDA-certified ingredients such as oats, nut butters, honey, and fruits – while incorporating humor through playful innuendos and puns while exposing the naked truth of its competitors.
"We wanted to get real with this campaign and this effort is in line with what Kate’s represents – authenticity and simplicity,” said Michelle McAndrews, Director of Marketing and eCommerce at Kate’s Real Food. “We’ve made it our responsibility to raise consumer consciousness around healthier eating and living. This campaign showcases our real ingredients and educates consumers on the nutritional value of our snacks – while personifying the light-hearted and adventurous spirit of the brand.”
The campaign launched with a series of up close and personal “naked” images of the snack bars and its ingredients. Campaign elements include a dedicated landing page, influencer, ambassador, and brand partnerships, giveaways, social media activations, email marketing, event sponsorships, consumer sampling, and more. Details of the campaign can be referenced HERE. The official hashtag is #WeLookBetterNaked.
“Not only is this campaign edgy and fun, but it's about discovering what's beyond the wrapper; a similar philosophy that's deeply rooted in my lifestyle - appreciating the simple things in life like nature and prioritizing chasing those experiences over the next trending thing,” said Dylan Efron, Kate's influencer partner and outdoor enthusiast.
Kate’s Real Food granola bars offer great-tasting, high quality ingredients that pack a punch of unique flavors and textures. Every homemade recipe starts with creamy, organic almond or peanut butter and is mixed with USDA-certified organic oats and brown rice crisps giving the bars a unique texture. For the perfect balance of natural sweetness, True Source Certified organic honey is folded in.
“Today’s consumers want whole and unprocessed ingredients from companies they trust. That means snacks without chemically processed or synthetic ingredients that are free from artificial sweeteners and clean labels that are fully transparent,” said Tracy Lockwood Beckerman, registered dietitian and author of “The Better Period Food Solution.” Beckerman says, “The real and honest ingredients in a Kate’s Real Food bar not only delivers a genuine, made-from-scratch taste, it’s a snack that stands above others in the category and is one that consumers (including myself) can feel good about eating, and/or sharing with their families.”
The Kate’s Real Food product line consists of eight recipes for a variety of taste buds, including Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Cherry & Almond, Lemon Coconut, Oatmeal Cranberry & Almond, Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Peanut Butter Hemp & Flax, Dark Chocolate Mint, and Mango Coconut. The snacks are available in full size 2.2 ounce bars and in NEW 1.1 ounce mini varieties for added, on-the-go convenience.
Kate’s Real Food snacks are available in over 8,000+ retail locations across the country, including Whole Foods, Albertsons, Kroger, REI, Harris Teeter, Hannaford, Giant Food Stores, Sheetz, HEB, Publix, King Soopers, and on Delta Air Line flights. To purchase Kate’s Real Food snacks, visit the online store HERE or find at a store near you. To follow along on the company’s journey, visit KatesRealFood.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and TikTok.
