Aviation Biofuel Is Projected to Increase by USD 60.4459 billion With at a CAGR Of 6%. By 2020-2030
Aviation Biofuel Market Research Report: Information By Type, By Application and By Region–Market Forecast Till 2030 By MRFRNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights:
Aviation Biofuel Market Size is projected to grow from USD 42.612 Billion in 2023 to USD 60.4459 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.00% by (2023 - 2030)
The number of passengers travelling by air is predicted to increase significantly during the next two decades. As a result of the expansion of travel opportunities brought about by increased economic affluence, aviation demand is high globally. The adoption of aviation biofuels is being encouraged by this expansion, which highlights the need for the aviation sector to decrease carbon emissions. Due to the rapidly growing middle class around the world, particularly in emerging countries, and the increasing penetration of low-cost carriers, aviation is one of the fastest-growing sectors. The aviation fuel industry is significantly impacted by the rising number of tourists from abroad as well as changes in the price of oil and gas.
Commercial and military applications that are developing in response to air traffic and the fleet of aircraft are what essentially drive demand. One of the key factors driving the aviation fuel industry is the rising volume and freight traffic need for air cargo transportation.
The business for aviation biofuels has been greatly boosted by the need to reduce carbon emissions. Due to their high specific energy content and capacity to reduce carbon emissions, liquid biofuels are the most advanced alternative for the aviation industry among electrification, gaseous biofuels, and liquid biofuels. However, tight legislation to maintain standard requirements in aviation biofuel manufacture may impede the growth of the industry. In the prediction era, this challenge can be handled with inventive methods.
Key Players:
Neste (Finland),Gevo (US),World Energy (US),Eni (Italy),Aemetis, Inc. (US),SkyNRG (Netherlands),Velocys (UK),Fulcrum BioEnergy (US) are the key players in the aviation biofuel market.
Market Segmentation:
Based on the fuel type, biofuel producing technique, fuel bending capacity, and platform, the aviation biofuel industry has been divided into subgroups.
Biofuel, hydrogen fuel, and power to liquid fuel are the different fuel types.
By biofuel manufacturing technology, it includes alcohol to jet SPK (ATJ-SPK), Fischer Tropsch synthetic paraffinic kerosene (FT-SPK), synthetic iso-paraffin from fermented hydroprocessed sugar (HFS-SIP), hydro processed fatty acid esters and fatty acids - synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK), and catalytic hydrothermolysis jet (CHJ).
On the basis of Biofuel Blending Capacity they can be Less than 30%, between 30% and 50%, and greater than 50%. By Platform, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Business & General Aviation, Military Aviation, and Commercial Aviation.
Regional Analysis:
During the forecast period, which ends in 2028, the North American Aviation Biofuel Market is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR. Popular regional nations like the US and Canada in North America are focusing on various programmes to use renewable aviation fuel in order to meet the need for a decrease in carbon footprints owing to increased air traffic and air passengers. The North American market is anticipated to be regarded as one of the strong demand centres for sustainable aviation fuel due to the sharp increase in legislation and activities that assist the process of decarbonizing aviation emissions.
