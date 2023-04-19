Stickley Furniture | Mattress Renews Commitment to Exclusive Fulton Lane Brand

At a time when shopping decisions are increasingly affected by price point and in-stock availability, Fulton Lane offers an appealing option.
MANLIUS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Stickley Furniture | Mattress is intensifying its focus on Fulton Lane, an eclectic home furnishings brand sold exclusively in its showrooms and on ShopStickley.com. At a time when shopping decisions are increasingly affected by price point, financing opportunities, and in-stock availability, Fulton Lane offers an appealing option.
Curated exclusively for Stickley Furniture | Mattress, Fulton Lane offers popular lifestyle looks—from rustic to everyday casual to urban chic—and affordable prices that customers are looking for. It’s an opportunity to appeal to a wider range of price points while still providing the elegant style and dependable quality that customers have come to expect.
Stickley Furniture | Mattress also welcomes the ability to expand its direct-to-consumer e-commerce offerings by making the Fulton Lane brand available to purchase online at ShopStickley.com as well as in showrooms.
Among Fulton Lane’s products are two popular collections, Beckett and Jasper, that are beautiful examples of the sustainable use of rugged timber. Both are made from furniture-industry offcuts that would normally be discarded due to knots, wormholes, surface checks, and similar features considered undesirable in other furniture styles. But for solid-walnut Beckett and solid-oak Jasper, those pieces of lumber are rescued and used precisely because of their rustic character.
With thirteen showrooms across the country, Stickley Furniture | Mattress offers a range of fine brands, curated collections for every lifestyle, and a selection of the industry’s highest-quality mattresses. Customers find price points that satisfy any budget without sacrificing quality and craftsmanship, as well as complimentary interior design services for both large and small projects.
