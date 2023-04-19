The Most Advanced Digital Destination For Sports Has Landed

Unlock Bigger Rewards for You, Your Fans, and Clubs with the Help of Lokkaroom
PLYMOUTH, DEVON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lokkaroom® is the platform that connects all sports organizations, clubs, athletes, sponsors, and fans within a sustainable digital ecosystem.
The global sports industry is worth over $700 billion annually and contains 7,500 disciplines. Despite its size and immense popularity, it has never had access to a centralized hub that supports every sport - until now.
Lokkaroom® levels the playing field for all players in the sports industry. It's a safe, secure, and compliant solution that allows fans to engage with their favorite sporting individuals globally.
Within the safety of Lokkaroom®, athletes can create sustainable revenue streams from new and existing assets. Fans can gain exclusive access to content through premium membership programs, participate in live voting, buy, sell, and trade collectibles, as well as purchasing tickets and merchandise. This unique, easy-to-implement system lets clubs and athletes interact with the people who matter most, their fanbase—opening the door to a new digital world with increased engagement and brand loyalty benefits.
Our unwavering dedication to safeguarding our customers and clients has driven us to establish crucial collaborations with the HBAR Foundation's Hedera Hashgraph distributed ledger and top-tier payment processors while prioritizing legal and regulatory compliance. We understand that security is paramount in this digital age, and we're taking every measure to guarantee the protection of your sensitive data.
We offer to bring fans closer to the sports and athletes they follow passionately. Let us open the door so they can join you in the Lokkaroom.
About Lokkaroom®:
Lokkaroom® enables organizations, clubs, and athletes of all sports to create their own sustainable digital economies by enhancing the fan experience.
Developed by TMA Sport, Lokkaroom® adopts the best-emerging technologies to enhance the fan experience, offering digital ticketing, memberships, collectibles, votes, and rewards in one easy-to-use platform.
Lokkaroom®, powered by Hedera - one of the most advanced, secure, and carbon-negative decentralized ledgers - takes athlete, club, and fan participation to a new level.
