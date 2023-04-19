Medical Tourism Market Share Expands Steadily at a CAGR of 23.5% to Cross USD 93.9 Billion by 2030
Medical Tourism Market by Treatment Type (Orthopedic/Spine Treatments, Oncology/Cancer Treatments, Cosmetic Treatments) by Regions - Forecast Till 2030NEW YORK, USA, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical tourism is the practice of traveling to another country for medical treatment. The medical tourism market refers to the various goods and services involved in facilitating such travel, including transportation, accommodation, medical procedures, and other related services.
The global medical tourism market was valued at USD 21.42 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 93.9 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.
Key Players
Some of the key players in the medical tourism market include Apollo Hospitals, Bumrungrad International Hospital, Fortis Healthcare, KPJ Healthcare, Prince Court Medical Center, and Samitivej Hospital, among others. These companies offer a wide range of medical services, including diagnostic procedures, surgical procedures, dental treatments, and cosmetic surgery, among others.
Market Segmentation
The medical tourism market can be segmented based on various factors like treatment type, type of traveler, and region. Here are some common segmentation categories used in the medical tourism market:
Treatment Type: The medical tourism market can be segmented based on the type of treatment sought by medical tourists. For example, segments may include orthopedic surgery, cosmetic surgery, dental treatments, fertility treatments, cardiology, oncology, and others.
Type of Traveler: The medical tourism market can be segmented based on the type of traveler, such as solo travelers, couples, families, or senior citizens.
Region: The medical tourism market can be segmented based on the region where medical tourists travel. This includes popular destinations such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa.
Age Group: The medical tourism market can be segmented based on the age group of medical tourists, such as children, young adults, middle-aged adults, and seniors.
Purpose of Travel: The medical tourism market can also be segmented based on the purpose of travel, such as medical treatment, medical check-ups, preventive health care, and wellness treatments.
Mode of Booking: The medical tourism market can be segmented based on how medical tourists book their medical procedures and travel arrangements. This includes online booking platforms, travel agents, or direct bookings with medical providers.
Level of Luxury: The medical tourism market can be segmented based on the level of luxury required by medical tourists. This includes basic budget accommodations, mid-range hotels, and high-end luxury hotels.
Segmentation allows businesses to target specific customer groups with tailored marketing strategies and services. This helps to increase customer satisfaction and loyalty, leading to higher profitability for businesses in the medical tourism market.
Regional Analysis
The medical tourism market is a global phenomenon, with people traveling to different parts of the world for medical treatment. However, certain regions are more popular than others, either due to the availability of high-quality medical facilities, lower costs, or cultural and linguistic similarities. Here is a brief regional analysis of the medical tourism market:
Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is one of the most popular destinations for medical tourism, with countries like Thailand, India, and Singapore leading the way. Thailand is known for its world-class hospitals, affordable prices, and a range of medical treatments, including cosmetic surgery, dental procedures, and orthopedics. India is also a popular destination for medical tourists, especially for treatments like cardiology, oncology, and neurology. Singapore is known for its high-quality healthcare infrastructure and medical expertise, particularly in areas like cardiology, oncology, and transplant surgery.
Europe: Europe is another popular destination for medical tourism, with countries like Germany, Switzerland, and Turkey attracting a large number of medical tourists every year. Germany is known for its advanced medical technology and expertise in areas like oncology, cardiology, and orthopedics. Switzerland is known for its specialized clinics and centers of excellence, particularly in areas like neurology and oncology. Turkey is popular for cosmetic surgery, dental treatments, and other affordable medical procedures.
North America: Although the United States is a major destination for medical tourism, it is more popular for medical tourism within the country. People from neighboring countries like Canada and Mexico often travel to the US for medical treatment. However, Mexico is emerging as a popular destination for medical tourism due to its affordable prices and high-quality healthcare facilities.
Middle East & Africa: The Middle East and Africa region is also seeing a growing interest in medical tourism, with countries like the UAE, Jordan, and South Africa attracting medical tourists from all over the world. The UAE is known for its state-of-the-art medical facilities and expertise in areas like cardiology and orthopedics. Jordan is popular for medical tourism due to its low prices and high-quality medical facilities, particularly in areas like cancer treatment and cardiac surgery. South Africa is emerging as a popular destination for medical tourism, particularly for cosmetic surgery and dental treatments.
Overall, the medical tourism market is diverse and constantly evolving, with different regions offering unique advantages to medical tourists. Factors like cost, quality, and cultural similarities are all important considerations for medical tourists when choosing a destination.
