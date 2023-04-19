Submit Release
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LADO International Institute Announces New CEO

LADO International Institute is proud to announce the appointment of Claudio Andres Herrera Krell as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Herrera Krell brings a wealth of experience to the role. He has seven years of experience as the owner of a sightseeing tour industry and eight years of experience in over 80 government summits around the world.
Mr. Herrera Krell will be responsible for leading the organization’s strategic direction and overseeing all operations. He will also be responsible for developing and implementing new initiatives to ensure the organization’s continued success.

“I am honored to join the LADO International Institute team and look forward to helping the organization reach its full potential,” said Mr. Herrera Krell. “I am excited to be part of this amazing organization and to help it continue to grow and thrive.”

About LADO International Institute

LADO International Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing educational and professional development opportunities to individuals and organizations around the world. The organization offers a variety of programs and services, including language classes, cultural exchange programs, and professional development seminars.

