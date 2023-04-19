United Planet Unveils Innovative Global Goals Framework to Simplify and Prioritize UN Sustainable Development Goals
United Planet has introduced a groundbreaking educational paradigm called the United Planet's Global Goals Framework to simplify and prioritize the UN SDGs.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, United Planet, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to creating a more peaceful, sustainable, and united world, has introduced a groundbreaking educational paradigm called the United Planet's Global Goals Framework. This new framework is designed to simplify and prioritize the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), making them more accessible and actionable for students, professionals, and the global community.
Based on the principles of Maslow's hierarchy of needs, the Global Goals Framework presents the 17 SDGs in a pyramid structure, with each level representing essential building blocks that pave the way to a better future. By connecting the SDGs with familiar concepts, United Planet believes that this new approach will inspire greater understanding, commitment, and action.
The pyramid is organized as follows:
Foundation: Goal #17 - Partnerships for the Goals
1. Essential for solving supranational challenges, partnerships form the cornerstone of the pyramid.
Basic Needs: Education, Health, and Environment
a. Goal #4 - Quality Education
b. Goal #3 - Good Health and Well-being
c. Goal #6 - Clean Water and Sanitation
d. Goal #7 - Affordable and Clean Energy
e. Goal #13 - Climate Action
f. Goal #14 - Life Below Water
g. Goal #15 - Life on Land
2. Just as in Maslow's hierarchy, these basic needs must be met before addressing higher-level goals.
Intermediate Needs: Equity and Economy
a. Goal #1 - No Poverty
b. Goal #2 - Zero Hunger
c. Goal #5 - Gender Equality
d. Goal #8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth
e. Goal #9 - Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure
f. Goal #10 - Reduced Inequalities
3. Once basic needs are met, societies can focus on building equitable and prosperous economies.
Self-Actualization: Peace & Security
a. Goal #11 - Sustainable Cities and Communities
b. Goal #12 - Responsible Consumption and Production
c. Goal #16 - Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions
4. The apex of the pyramid represents a world in which peace, security, and sustainable development are achieved.
United Planet's Global Goals Framework not only simplifies the complex set of UN SDGs but also provides a clear and actionable roadmap for global collaboration. The pyramid, akin to an arrow, points to a more peaceful, sustainable, and united planet, encouraging individuals, organizations, and governments to take an active role in addressing the world's most pressing challenges.
For more information about the United Planet's Global Goals Framework, visit https://www.unitedplanet.org/globalgoalsframework.
About United Planet:
United Planet is a non-profit organization dedicated to creating a more peaceful, sustainable, and united world. Through innovative educational programs and partnerships, United Planet empowers individuals, organizations, and governments to address global challenges and work collaboratively towards a brighter future. Established in 2001, United Planet offers personalized, immersive, service-learning, project-based learning, and experiential learning programs, including volunteer abroad, virtual internships, internships abroad, gap year volunteering, and global virtual classroom exchange in more than 40 countries.
